Practical. Do you know foods that help control sugar levels?

Vegetables like spinach, kale, zucchini and peppers are high in fiber and essential nutrients, while also being low on the glycemic index.

This means they are digested slowly, which prevents blood sugar spikes and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Whole grains

Whole grains such as oats, quinoa, brown rice and barley are high in fiber and complex carbohydrates. These carbohydrates are broken down more slowly by the body, helping to regulate blood sugar levels and prevent sudden fluctuations.

Beans

Fruits like lentils, black beans, chickpeas, and kidney beans are high in fiber and protein, which help slow the absorption of carbohydrates and stabilize blood sugar levels after a meal.

Low glycemic index fruits

Certain fruits, such as berries, apples, pears, and citrus fruits, are high in fiber and antioxidants, making them an excellent choice for controlling blood sugar levels. Avoid canned or dried fruits that are high in sugar.