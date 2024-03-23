An STI increase in France is alarming

there Venereal lymphogranulomatosis, also known as Nicholas-Faver disease, is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by the bacteria Chlamydia trachomatis. It mainly manifests itself with symptoms like abdominal pain, swollen lymph nodes and genital ulcers.

Significant increase in cases in Europe

According to a recent report by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the number of cases of lymphogranulomatosis venereum has increased. 58% between 2021 and 2022. The increase was particularly noticeable in France, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands.

Why is this increase alarming?

Lymphogranulomatosis venerealis is an STI that is still poorly understood and often misdiagnosed. If not treated quickly, it can lead to serious complications such as the appearance of blisters or ulcers. Additionally, this infection promotes the transmission of HIV. Therefore, it is necessary to increase awareness among the population and health professionals about this disease.

Symptoms to watch out for

Symptoms of lymphogranulomatosis venereal disease vary depending on the stage of infection, but may include:

Abdominal or pelvic pain

Swollen lymph nodes in the genital area

Fever and fatigue

Ulceration or erosion of the skin around the genitals

Diagnosis and treatment

Lymphogranulomatosis venerealis is usually diagnosed by blood test. Antibiotic treatment is then prescribed to clear the infection. It is also important that the sexual partners of an infected person are informed and treated if necessary. If complications arise, surgery may be required.

Prevention: A major problem

To limit the spread of this STI, it is necessary to take preventive measures such as:

Regular use of condoms during sexual intercourse

Regular STI screening for sexually active people, especially when changing partners

Communicate with partners about their status regarding STIs

Better information to better protect

To counter this alarming increase in cases of venereal lymphogranulomatosis, improved information for the general public and health professionals is essential. Awareness and training campaigns should be conducted to help identify and manage these STIs.

Better informing the population and health professionals is necessary to prevent and effectively combat lymphogranulomatosis venereum. Do not hesitate to share this article and discuss it with your loved ones to contribute to a better understanding of this still little-known infection.

sources