A schoolgirl donates her hair to help a cancer-stricken woman regain her courage and dignity

necessary

No chemo without hair loss, a woman’s often charming asset and a part of herself that cancer can mercilessly strip away. Eleonore, a schoolgirl in Cahors, lived the experience of her cousin, suffering from breast cancer and deprived of her hair. The teenager decided to cut her very long hair to restore her dignity. She completed this beautiful gesture in Portugal, the land of her cousin Diana. The symbol is strong. The story is beautiful.

Despite new preventive care techniques and the famous cooling helmet, long-term chemotherapy is not without hair loss. Without losing dignity or femininity, some women who are marked by their own situation will knowingly add a psychologically painful experience that adds to the terrible physical pain that cancer causes, no matter what it is.

Sensitive to the plight of these women who suffer the harsh effects of chemo, a schoolgirl from Cahors, 11-year-old Eleonore Trindade, who attends Gambetta College, has always had very long hair down to her kidneys.

A very symbolic task was completed in Portugal

Beautiful hair is important to Eleonor. It is a charming asset, a strong sign of femininity, an appearance that contributes to well-being. About feeling good about yourself. She says she is “proud and happy” to donate her beautiful hair that she cut a few days ago in Portugal where she was on vacation. It was a very symbolic act for him.

Eleonore decided to do this gesture after seeing her cousin Diana without hair.

Photo provided by Jennifer Ribeiro



“Our Portuguese cousin, Diana, was diagnosed with cancer a year and a half ago. She first noticed an unusual lump on one breast while showering,” says Eleonore’s mother, Jennifer Ribeiro.

Wearing artificial hair is out of the question for Diana

The diagnosis was made: breast cancer. Diana underwent an ablation, then reconstruction and chemotherapy sessions before that caused her hair to fall out.

“He didn’t want a wig. He chose to be bald. That affected my daughter,” Jennifer continues. So much so that Eleonor found information from hairdressers, on the web and from people who had heard that you can now donate spontaneous hair.

A website, a hairdresser and an envelope

Finally this is the website fakehairdontcare.fr Having provided Eleonor with all the information she needed, she was delighted to see that everything had suddenly become so easy. Jennifer emphasizes, “All you have to do is fill out a form and download a PDF that shows how to cut and then send the hair in an envelope.

It’s done! Hair cut, donations sent.

Photo provided by Jennifer Ribeiro



Eleonore’s beautiful long dark brown hair would serve as a hairstyle for the woman who would thus manage to avoid the fate of chemotherapy.

Cancer also captures and attacks the soul when it deprives a woman of her beautiful and rebellious locks. Together with the hairdresser who cut her hair, Eleonore was a rebel against cancer. This curse is worthy of all rebellion so that it does not allow everything, destroys everything.