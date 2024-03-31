Players are calling for a major overhaul of Geller Birds in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players are calling for Niantic to make major changes to their galler birds, many reports haven’t seen one in years.

With so many Pokémon to capture in Pokémon Go, it can be easy to miss some during your adventures. Now, some players are reporting some elusive pocket monsters that never show up, and when you finally manage to find them, the chances of adding them to your Pokédex are incredibly slim.

Needless to say, fans had enough.

“Galerian birds must be either hard to find or hard to catch, but not both” shared a user on Pokémon Go Reddit. Finally, the Galar Birds – Galar Articuno, Galar Zapdos and Galar Moltres – can be very difficult to find and even more difficult to capture, making them a very lucky but also quite frustrating experience.

The author of the post then added: “They currently appear as super rare spawns with daily incense, I think this is a good way to find them but their catch rate should be increased. Alternatively, keep the capture rate but have them spread out more regularly in the forest, appearing randomly at PokéStops and when one escapes from one PokéStop, it appears very close to another,” calls for major changes in their operations.

Other fans took to the comments to agree with the author, with some revealing how rare the appearances really are. One user wrote: “I’ve been playing every day for months and I’ve never seen one.” While another added: “I’ve been playing for years, and I use daily incense almost every day. I haven’t seen any yet. Friends who have been playing for a month have caught 2. It is disappointing. »

However, while many commented that they agreed with the poster, some declared that it was part of the game’s charm.

“I like the rarity aspect” A user said, there is a shortage “This game is missing a lot of Legendary Pokemon.”

Others immediately agreed with the comment, it added “Birds are the only non-shiny Pokemon in the game that actually cheer you up when you see them. This is due to their rarity and difficulty in obtaining them. »

Another added that he wanted to “Make legendaries act more like galler birds instead of blocking 95% of legendaries behind raids” Continuing to ask Niantic “Put more rare items in the game.”

While the rarity of collarbirds is not to be underestimated and would be understandably disappointing, there is something to be said for the excitement fans get when they encounter them. However, it seems the community is calling for them to make a few more appearances in the wild.