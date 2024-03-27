A new Helldivers 2 vehicle is revealed through Joel’s unexpected act

The newly revealed Armored Personnel Carrier (APCV) has made a fleeting appearance in Helldivers 2, apparently thanks to Game Master Joel’s intervention.

A few weeks ago, Helldivers players started posting videos of three different vehicles they saw in the game. There was a Mac, which has since been officially released as Stratagem.

Users also searched for reconnaissance vehicles and armored personnel carriers (AVBTT). Despite the sightings, developer Arrowhead remains silent on when the latter two will be available in the game.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

And now, players think they have found the person responsible for these appearances. Helldivers fan account Helldivers 2 Media recently shared a clip of someone named “Joel” who entered the match, leaving an ATV with a message. Use this ” He then promptly abandoned the mission.

Fans strongly believe that a player named Joel, given the official lack of an ATV vehicle in Helldivers 2, is in fact the true master of the game, sharing the same first name.

Fans believe another clue lies in what Joel wrote in the game’s chat, ” Hey guys, I have to get back to work “

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

“ Leave the ATVs and leave. A true patriot of democracy one person joked in response to the post on X/Twitter.

Of course, others said they hope this means ATVs are coming to Helldivers 2 soon. One user pointed out that the vastness of the terrain to be covered warranted the arrival of such a vehicle.

” I hope they come soon, we really need this. I’d prefer a small jeep style or halo warthog but I’ll take what I can get… a lot of running “

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

Until ATVs and other vehicles are officially released in Helldivers 2, it’s impossible to know what other tricks the game master has in store.