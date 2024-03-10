Palworld player shares his ‘Rogi’ quest on his daughter’s account

A Palworld player shared the finds on his ten-year-old daughter’s account, prompting some interesting reactions from other players.

Without context, Palworld looks like a fairly generic monster taming game, with a mix of arc-style base-building and survival elements.

But wait until you watch the trailer, read the description on Steam, or just play enough of the game.

It’s clear that Pocketpair’s open-world survival game has elements that might be disturbing. Although the community is used to making unusual discoveries in the game, one player cannot share what he discovered while logging into his daughter’s account.

User shares search ” diseased » He created on his 10-year-old daughter’s Palworld account

As shared on Reddit, the user was taken aback when he found out that his daughter named one of his friends. KFC ” He himself described the discovery ” diseased “

But that’s not all. Seeing its base, the user was greeted by mostly cat-like companions running around. There was also a bugged Sparkit, causing him to constantly trigger a light bulb icon above his head.

After this discovery, players shared their thoughts in the comments. Many were positive and found the situation amusing.

” I find it funny, it’s just a bunch of cats around the base “, one person wrote. Another replied: ” I adore! With a pal doing static breakdancing “

” Sparkit is just one game that is in early access. Naming the big flaming bird KFC is hilarious “, commented another, referring to Pal’s buggy animation.

Apart from this, another user praised the construction skills of the user’s daughter. He explained: ” It has a foundation for its foundation to create a level platform for its trusses. In terms of organization this is better than 60% of Palworld players “

In the end, it was the ingenuity of the young girl from Palworld that was highlighted. “ Now he is able to build higher. Meanwhile, the rest of us had to tear down our entire base and start over because we didn’t understand the importance of real estate, and how it wouldn’t all fit together without vertical integration. “