How to watch Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 5 Event: Hand of Titan and Earthquake

Do you want to watch Hand of the Titan and Earthquake event live in Fortnite? So here’s where and when you can watch it.

After the conclusion of Chapter 5 Season 1 on March 8, 2024, Fortnite players will soon enter the next season of the game, which is expected to be based on Greek mythology. Epic Games has already revealed a new Odyssey quest that will bring us the lead. Up to Season 2 of Chapter 5.

For the past few days, players have been experiencing tremors in the existing map, with cracks appearing as a result of shaking near the Ruined Reels, where players must speak to the NPC Odyssey.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

Rumors also suggest that the game has an event planned where players will be able to experience these earthquakes, see cracks in the ground, see Titanic-sized hands with chained chests, and flaming tornadoes with ghost hands.

So if you’re wondering how and when to watch the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 event, here’s what you need to know.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest esports news, gaming and more.

Epic Games You will feel the tremors every hour and see the cracks on the fortnite island.

According to Numerous leaks on X/TwitterSeveral earthquakes will occur over the next few hours, and during the 46th tremor, Titan’s arm will emerge from the fissure and continue to grow until it reveals a chained chest and opens it to release an inflated tornado.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

Here’s when the next shakes will be in the game:

Shake 36: 07:00 (February 29)

Shake 45: 4:00 pm (February 29)

Shake 46 and Emergence of the Hand: 5:00 pm (February 29)

Once the hand comes out, you will need Throw off his chains with other players in the game. As soon as the chain’s huge health bar is depleted, the chest will fall down and release a fiery tornado where you’ll see ghost hands appear inside.

We’ll keep you posted right here as more information about the rest of this event is released.