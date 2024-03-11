Health

Plastic nanoparticles are entering our arteries

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has estimated that each human ingests an average of 2,000 microplastic particles per week, or 20 kg over a lifetime.
DECRYPTION – These microscopic compounds, ubiquitous in the environment, are found in the blood, where they are suspected to increase the risk of cardiovascular accidents.

The harmful effect of ultrafine particles associated with air pollution (road traffic, industrial activity) on the heart and arteries is well known. On the other hand, this is the first time a team of researchers has established the presence of plastic micro- and nanoparticles (resulting from plastic degradation) in atherosclerotic plaques that block arteries, raising the question of heart attack or increased risk. stroke” The fact that this study has been published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine Despite its limitations – the small number of patients, the lack of information on their other cardiovascular risk factors – shows a strong interest of the scientific community in questions of the impact of the environment on our health. », pR Charlotte Cordonnier, Head of the Department of Neurology and Neurovascular Pathology (CHU Lille).

The team of Italian researchers behind the study were interested…

