7 tips to know to delay their appearance (and reduce their number), according to experts

If gray hairs are inevitable with age, there are ways to limit their appearance and their number, and thus delay the transition to salt and pepper hair. Trichologist Eva Proudman, hair expert, shares her best tips for slowing the appearance of gray hair (based on scientific evidence!).

With age, hair follicles stop synthesizing MelaninThis pigment is produced naturally by the body which is the cause of tanning and Our hair color. This natural phenomenon, called canniness in the jargon of hair experts, can be accelerated by stress and bad habits that cause oxidative stress in the cells of the body, stress that causes our translucent hair to grow, which we call false. white hair.

If they are beautiful, we learn to enhance them and even celebrated by the stars who now wear them naturally, many of us still want to delay the appearance of gray hair in our hair as much as possible. The good news is if this is your case and you see your first gray hairs, or they have started to settle in your hair, it is possible to slow down their appearance and reduce the number of gray hairs that grow in your hair. next few months. Eva Proudman, trichologist and founder of the UK Hair Consultants Clinic, spoke on the subject in e-columns. Rajinda Message, to declare The best tips to know to slow down the appearance of gray hair.

How to slow down the appearance of gray hair?

As a hair expert explains, “In recent years, more and more research has shown that, for some of us, there are ways to slow the transition of our hair to this condition.

These are good habits that will slow down aging, so target the sources of oxidative stress, tackle the problem at the root, consider your environment, your exposure to certain pollutants, your diet, and your potential health problems. Going through the care reflex when you care for your hair. While some solutions may be difficult to adopt depending on your lifestyle, others are very easy to implement into your daily routine.

Hair care: These essential remedies should be taken to delay the appearance of gray hair

Massage your scalp regularly : This is definitely the easiest tip to implement according to an expert. Known to stimulate hair growth, this gesture will also be interesting to limit the number of gray hairs. “Stimulates blood flow to hair follicles and melanin producing cells”, she explains. Taking the time to massage your scalp with a hair growth-promoting treatment, or even just washing your hair, can help. “to retain their color”.

Wash your hair regularly (especially if you live in a city environment). : According to an expert, “Air Pollution Damages Hair Color” By damaging the healthy cells of the scalp, which are then not normally able to produce the melanin that gives our hair its color. Wash your hair “At least every two days” So there is a good reaction to take “To remove polluting particles that can penetrate the hair and damage the melanocyte cells of the scalp”Warns the trichologist.

These are good habits that can limit the appearance of gray hair

Consume vitamin B12 According to trichologists, vitamin B12 is “Absolutely crucial for cellular regeneration, including melanocytes, and if not present enough in your diet, it can turn your hair gray”. Regular consumption of red meat, eggs and dairy products helps in maintaining the color of our hair.

Learn to manage your stress: Generally bad for health, Long-term chronic stress is also detrimental to the youth of our hair, and “in the production of non-essential cells, such as melanocytes that determine hair color”, warns the expert. She reminds us that these cells are not a priority and are therefore neglected by the body when we are in a state of chronic stress, which accelerates the appearance of gray hair.

Avoid these bad habits to fight gray hair

In addition to hair care, the bad reactions you have on a daily basis can also cause severe oxidative stress that accelerates dandruff. Among them, trichologists cite:

Smoking: This has been proven thanks to a scientific study by the Medical University of Silesia in Poland. The toxins in cigarettes will release numerous free radicals, which “Attacks and destroys healthy cells in the scalp that produce melanin, the pigment that gives your hair its color”, warns Eva Proudman. Experts emphasize that it is likely “Using electronic cigarettes – also called vaping – is no longer safe”. So quitting smoking is a good tip to slow down the appearance of gray hair.

Not protecting your scalp from the sun: Like tobacco, UV light from the sun’s rays is harmful to the cells responsible for your hair color, as it “triggers oxidative stress similar to smoking”Underlines the trichologist, which guarantees that excessive exposure to the sun “Also removes color from your hair”. Applying a protective sunscreen to your hair and scalp and wearing a hat in summer are easy tips to adopt to limit the appearance of naturally graying hair.

Neglect your health : "One of the common causes of rapid graying of hair is an underactive thyroid." Underlines the specialist, who encourages monitoring of this health problem "Also reduces the production of melanin by the scalp cells that give hair color".

So there is no shortage of solutions to limit the appearance of gray hair as much as possible!