Her hairdresser advises her to see a doctor, a patient who discovers she is suffering from cancer

She just thought she had a blister on her scalp. The mother of four noticed a lump on her head in the 2000s. He then consulted a doctor who was not concerned about the situation and who told him “Growth of the skull“Harmful. But the situation has not improved over the years.

In January 2020, it was her hairdresser who alerted her to the presence of a cyst on her head. “I went to see a new doctor, who sent me for an ultrasound and a biopsy. Before this I was not worried about cancer“, explains the 47-year-old woman quoted by The Sun. In May 2020, she was diagnosed with cancer. She found out that she was suffering from dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans, a rare soft tissue cancer.

“I was terrified when I was diagnosed with cancer. It was a day I will never forget because finding out you have cancer is the worst thing in the world. I was so scared because the risk of death in the operation was so high, I was so terrified and so scared that I would never do it and never see my children grow up.“, the patient testifies.

VIDEO – Health Record – Dr Christian Recchia: “It’s the second most common and deadly cancer”

Transplant required

She underwent surgery to remove a soft tissue sarcoma. Surgeons removed the cancerous mass and reconstructed his head using his back muscles. A skin graft was also made from the skin of his leg. “JI didn’t have a headache because they cut the nerve endings but I had two drains coming out of my back and all the stitches. It was impossible to move, cough or do anything without hurting my back. My leg also hurts from the skin graft. I wasn’t a fan of mirrors because I had a huge bald spot on the back of my head“, recalls the mother.

As a result, the patient experienced permanent hair loss: “My hair will never grow back at the surgical transplant site, nor the bald spot, because there are no hair follicles. I will be bald forever because all the hair follicles were removed during a scalp tear.“. Today, he encourages the rest of the population to get a second opinion and check all the lumps.