Pirates of the Caribbean: Big Surprise, Johnny Depp May Be Back (But It’s Disappointing)

After Johnny Depp was kicked out of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga following legal troubles with Amber Heard, Disney may well be on the back foot. According to increasingly persistent rumours, the American entertainment giant is looking to bring back the actor in the next opus of the franchise. News that should please fans, albeit with a certain amount of disappointment.

The return of Jack Sparrow in a minor role?

According to the information of the journalist Daniel RichtmanAlways very well informed, Disney wants to bring back Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. But not in The main role As in previous films.

The idea would be to offer it instead Appearance as a supporting characterLeaving the spotlight to a new generation of actors.

This strategy will allow Disney Not completely left After pushing the actor aside, avoiding a very brutal change of direction. A way of pussyfootIn short.

It remains to be seen what fans are clamoring for its return Jack SparrowThis will satisfy Half measure.

A rejuvenated cast to breathe new life into the saga

Always according Daniel Richtman, Disney wants to rejuvenate the cast No Pirates of the Caribbean According to Relaunch the franchise And give it a second wind. Rumors specifically mentioned Ayo Adebiri in the role ofA new character inspired by the famous pirate Anne Bony.

Arrival of New faces Thus will allow Pass the torch slowly for the new generation while ensuring the presence of Johnny Depp To create a link with previous films. A smooth transition that can be justified to attract both the early fans and the A A new audience.

Johnny Depp Quits Despite Controversy?

even though Controversies which has beset him in recent years, Johnny Depp will be Open to the idea of ​​collaborating with Disney again If the project proves interesting. A position shared by influential figures in the industry such as a producer Jerry BruckheimerWho does not hide his desire Watch the actor reprise his iconic role.

However, some question it Consistency of compensation No Johnny Depp in a simple secondary role. It will be necessary Treasure the story-telling imagination To justify the presence of Jack Sparrow Without making him the hero of the story? And will the actor agree Return to the simplified figure, the one who embodied the face of the saga until then? A number of questions will need to be answered in order for this return to occur under optimal conditions.