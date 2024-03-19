Kate Beckinsale reveals that she was hospitalized

Madonna was pardoned by a wheelchair-bound fan who the singer accidentally ordered to stand up during a concert.

The Queen of Pop pointed to Vanessa Gorman – who became a paraplegic after a car accident in 1999 – in the crowd at her concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles earlier this month and asked her: “What are you doing sitting there? There?”

But when Madonna realized her mistake, she quickly apologized, adding in a video shared on TikTok that went viral: “Oh, okay. Politically incorrect. I’m sorry. I’m glad you’re here.” .

Vanessa has now told TMZ: “Some people are in wheelchairs and can stand – she had no idea I was paralyzed.”

She added that she doesn’t think Madonna was intentionally cruel during the exchange.

Madonna fans criticized the singer for her poor apology during the concert, with one social media user fuming: “What bullshit. Give them their tickets back!”

Another added: “There are 100 reasons why someone might be squatting – and they’re all valid.”