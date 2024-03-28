5 Saoirse Ronan movies for every mood!

Since Saoirse Ronan has been an actress since she was nine years old, it’s safe to assume there’s a movie for any mood. With these films available on multiple streaming platforms including Hulu, Apple TV+ and Netflix, his filmography has something for everyone.

The Lovely Bones

If you think a FNAF movie isn’t scary or terrifying because it’s PG-13, then you’ve never seen this other PG-13 movie that follows a child killer and his victims who fight for justice in the afterlife, and I’m jealous. happens I haven’t recovered from The Lovely Bones of you pic.twitter.com/StYzhFVYX4 — Doe 🏳️‍🌈 🦌 The Deer Drawing Dog (@DoeKawaii) May 18, 2023

If you’re in the mood to absolutely scare the pants off you, this is the movie for you. Following a young murder victim, Susie Salmon, the film takes place from her perspective as she watches her family purge and tries to help them find out who took her life.

even though The Lovely Bones One of Ronan’s early films, it is a very scary film with many twists and turns along the way. Not only is the plot terrifying, but the set, color, and acting all help create an eerie feel that follows the film through its insane finale.

The Lovely Bones Available on Hulu with Max Extension as well as Amazon Prime Video.

Grand Budapest Hotel

I was just talking to someone about this, but I think The Grand Budapest Hotel is my favorite Wes Anderson film because its best visual punchlines are low-brow Looney Tunes gags. Donkey hauling from the back of the scene after being interrogated like Gustav. https://t.co/dk6SZuj42j pic.twitter.com/L26xrhs1Hb — ⒹⓇ. ⒿⒺⒻⒻ ⓇⒾⓁⒺⓎ (@DrRiley_Writes) March 15, 2024

If you’re looking for an action-packed comedy, then Grand Budapest Hotel It is definitely the movie you are looking for. This happens in high class hotels, ie Grand Budapest HotelWhere a writer hears the life story of an owner who used to be a lobby boy.

This movie is hysterical. With four Oscar wins under its belt, it’s sure to be a great watch. In the film Saoirse Ronan plays Agatha, a pastry chef who has a relationship with one of the main characters, namely Mustafa. While her role is limited in the film, she is sure to leave a mark on the screen. The performances with superb costuming, set design and color palette make for an unforgettable and enjoyable viewing experience.

Grand Budapest Hotel Available to rent on Apple TV as well as Amazon Prime Video.

Brooklyn

Currently Brooklyn is thinking about how the film is underrated and how Saoirse Ronan was snubbed for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. pic.twitter.com/AHU1s5brhJ — søcks (@thegoodwar) June 22, 2020

Published in 2015, Brooklyn A perfect movie to watch if you are looking for something romantic and emotional. In the film, Saoirse Ronan plays the leading lady, an Irish immigrant coming to America in the 1950s. After settling in Brooklyn, she meets an Italian man with whom she falls in love. She must decide to choose between her homeland and the life she has made for herself in America.

The story is heartbreaking, and rings true for many Irish immigrants at the time. It’s a beautiful period piece and really captures the essence of Brooklyn during that period as well as what it was like for immigrants coming to America. The story between Saorise and her counterpart, Emory Cohen, is beautiful. If you’re looking for something to tug at your heartstrings and make you believe in love, this is the movie for you!

You can stream Brooklyn On Hulu with Max Add On or Amazon Prime Video.

the enemy

Need a good cry? then the enemy There’s a movie for you. Taking place in a dystopian future, the story begins when the lives of the main characters Han and Junior, played by Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal respectively, are interrupted when a stranger comes to their farm and offers Junior a job on the space station. .

This movie has a perfect twist which makes the movie even more devastating. When the couple has relationship issues right from the start, the audience really gets immersed in their lives and roots for the couple. Paul Meskal and Saoirse Ronan have so much chemistry, their relationship is transverse through the screen. The bleak Midwestern setting combined with the tense action within the film creates a powerful storyline that will have you in tears by the end.

Foe is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video or rent on Apple TV.

Lady Bird

Lady Bird Arguably one of Saoirse Ronan’s most remarkable films of all time. This coming of age story follows Christine, otherwise known as Ladybird, as she goes through her final year of high school. The movie tackles all types of relationships like mother-daughter, romantic and platonic. All the intricacies of the plot are beautifully placed within this film, it will remind you of your high school days.

A wonderfully relatable story that has stood the test of time. Even if you’ve seen it before, Lady Bird It’s one of those movies you can go back and watch again. With different perspectives woven throughout the story, this film has something for everyone of all ages.

Lady Bird Available on Tubi or can be rented from Amazon Prime Video.