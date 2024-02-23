‘It was uncomfortable,’ Austin Butler says of shooting Dune 2

Photo credit: Warner Bros. / Youtube

Dune – Part Two Undoubtedly the most anticipated blockbuster of 2024. This sequel to the first opus, already postponed due to strike action in Hollywood, was released in 2021 Under epidemic conditions, is believed to be Above standard Saga directed by Denis Villeneuve. Spoilers: Melty Had a chance to watch it earlier and was thrilled, we’ll get back to it when it releases in theaters. Recently, Austin Butler, who plays the big bad guy in this second installment, Fayed-Rautha Harkonen, talked about the difficult filming conditions he faced. Dune 2. And no, we’re not talking about his bald head! However…

“such as in a microwave“

Austin Butler, ExElvis No Baz LuhrmannNew Head In Dunetalked withEntertainment Weekly On the difficulty of turning Dune – Part Two. “It was 43 degrees, so hot. Additionally, I had a prosthesis on my head that gave the illusion of my severed head.”, says the actor who played it bad person No Dune 2. “We were recording sound in a gray box that quickly turned into a microwave. But it unites the team in a big way. You feel humbled when you work in such an environment. It was uncomfortable.” Add to that universe-specific battle outfits and other costumes Dune… And we understand the discomfort of such Dantesque shoots.

Who really is Fayed-Routha?

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen keeps the best secret Dune 2. Well, almost, there is also a secret roleAnya Taylor-Joy. But, to focus on the main antagonist of this sequel, let’s forget this detail, as important as it is. Fyd-Rautha Harkonnen is the brother of Count Glossu Rabban, played by Dave Bautista in the film, and the nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, played by Stellan Skarsgård. Feyd-Rautha is the opposite of the hero PauL AtreidesCamped by Timothee Chalamet in Dune 2, or an amoral psychopath hungry for violence and blood. He is a formidable opponent for Paul, without faith or law, which can get him into trouble. This one Ambitious role For Austin Butler who was struggling post-hospitalizationElvis.

Austin Butler, the ideal villain for Dune 2

In fact, Austin Butler is undoubtedly the ideal candidate to play Fayed-Routha Dune 2. There may be a potential role for that as well anointing, who knows ? Performed by the singer bite In the film of 1984, DuneSignature David Lynch, Fayed-Routha needed an actor who was not afraid of challenges. Austin Butler, playing the role of Raja in the stunning biopic, proved that he is of this calibre. The minimal look he gives Fayed-Routha is terrifying, a mix of Roman gladiator and icy Nazilon. That’s what we remember in the many trailers that have been leaked to spice things up. If some missed ElvisOne thing is for sure, they will miss Austin Butler Dune – Part Two. And the actor will be propelled into orbit February 28, 2024Release date of the film in cinemas.