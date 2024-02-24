New York firefighters rescued three people hanging from a window amid the blaze

In a brave operation, firefighters carried out a dramatic rescue using a rarely used technique, saving lives amid the flames.

In a heroic act of Fire Department NY (FDNY)Three people were rescued from a fire in a building Harlem, proving once again why they are known as the bravest in the Big Apple. The dramatic rescue was captured on video, where agents can be seen performing unusual maneuvers, putting themselves at personal risk to save lives.

According to NBC NewsA fire broke out yesterday on the third floor of a six-storey building St. Nicholas Placearound 2:15 pm, and spread rapidly, preventing residents on upper floors from entering hallways and, therefore, emergency exits.

Unable to escape, the three occupants were forced to look out the window, discovering that there was no fire escape they could turn to. A man was seen hanging from a fifth-floor window, smoke billowing from below, moments before New York firefighters could reach him.

Faced with difficulties in reaching trapped civilians, firefighters decided to implement an unusual rescue method known as the “evolution of rope rescue”, a technique that, although practiced twice a week, is usually used only once or twice a year. FDNY.

Chief of Operations FDNY, John Hodgins, explained the process at a press conference: “Our members hold the rope and then another member slides down the rope to go down the side of the building, reach the window and rescue the person trapped in the fire.” In this particular case, three firefighters performed the maneuver three times during the same fire, an action Hodgson called “pretty heroic.”

Three people rescued were taken to hospital in critical condition, along with two other victims. Sadly, one of the five, a 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Four more are hospitalized but in stable condition, and a total of eighteen people were treated for injuries.

He fire presented significant challenges for FirefightersGiven the speed with which the fire spread, the situation was aggravated by open doors that facilitated the spread of smoke and fire. Amar BhatiaA third-floor resident told how he heard his neighbors’ cries for help in the smoke-filled hallway, but found himself unable to help.

Despite the intensity of the fire, which initially prevented firefighters from entering the fourth floor, they managed to extinguish some of the flames and enter the building, where they found three unconscious victims in the upper hallways and hanging from three windows.

Guts and courage in Harlem Heights, where firefighters staged an extraordinary rescue to save three souls from a devastating fire. (Twitter video capture)

The fire was so intense that a person hanging from the window fell before the fire reached it. FDNY. It is not yet clear if he is the same person who later died in hospital.

This FirefightersOnce again, as cited by the firefighter, demonstrated his dedication and bravery Jason Lopez, who highlighted the importance of continuous training: “We always train as if it were a real case. So when the real case happens, we know what to do.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, as the community recovers from the incident, remembering the bravery of those who risked their lives to save the lives of others.