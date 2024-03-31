They will issue direct payment stimulus checks of up to $3,600. See if you qualify

In the United States, financial aid continues to be targeted at certain groups of people. Although the entire population cannot get them, a percentage of them insist on checking the stimulus to benefit from the programs implemented by their local governments.

An example of this is the monthly benefit provided by the Veterans Affairs (VA), for which a new round of payments will begin soon.

We’re talking about benefits corresponding to the month of April, which, fortunately, also applies to the increase in the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).

Therefore, veterans, who receive this assistance, can also see a 3.2% increase in their income for this year.

Therefore, the value of direct payments is on average $3600.00 USD and your first checks will start on April 1st.

Who can benefit?

Those military members who suffered a disability while serving in the US military may be able to receive this payment from Veterans Affairs.

That is, those who meet certain requirements will be able to receive a monthly financial allowance from the Veterans Affairs program. But not only this, they will also be able to get disability-specific medical attention and vocational training.

On the other hand, benefits can also be given to survivors of veterans. For this reason, VA assistance is arranged with annual payment dates. This is so that those who receive it know exactly when their salary is due each month.

An important aspect is that soldiers who have been discharged from the army for committing dishonest acts will not be able to get assistance.

Further, it should be specified that the benefits are paid corresponding to the previous month. For example, a payment corresponding to March is received on April 1; And, on May 31, the payment corresponding to April will be sent.

Those who wish to receive this assistance must submit their application and submit it to the Department of Veterans.