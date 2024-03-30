Photo: Elizabeth Olsen replaces Amber Heard as DC Mera

A new photo has surfaced online showing Elizabeth Olsen replacing Amber Heard as Mera from the DC Extended Universe. Could this be a sign that development is underway on James Gunn’s DC Universe reboot?

Elizabeth Olsen and Amber Heard are both part of the huge superhero franchise. Prior has played Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2014, when she appeared in a post-credits scene. Captain America: The Winter Soldier. She will make her MCU debut as Wanda in 2015 Avengers: Age of UltronBefore appearing in many more films like Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Before her more villainous role in Sam Raimi Doctor Strange In the sequel, Olsen turned her hand to bringing Wanda to the small screen in Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ show, Wandavision. The nine-episode limited series finds Wanda and a resurrected Vision (Paul Bettany) living in a small town shrouded in mystery. Olsen’s character will proceed to sacrifice herself Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness– Or did she?

Now, a new photo has surfaced that puts her in the shoes of Mera – the DC Comics Marine Princess featured in Warner Bros. A character created for the DC Extended Universe and screen by Amber Heard.

Heard was last seen as Mera in James Wan’s sequel Aquaman (2018) movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023). DC Studios’ only sequel to the billion-dollar hit, starring Jason Momoa in the title role, debuts in December 2023 and marks the official end of the DCEU as fans know it. Soon, the two creatives leading the major reboot—James Gunn and Peter Safran—as co-CEOs—will launch their new vision for the comic book movie franchise.

Herd’s role was greatly reduced Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Wayne previously said it was due to the sequel focusing more on buddy comedy than a romantic adventure like the first movie. Others believe that her reduced screen time was due to the negative press the actress received after being accused of defaming her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in a 2022 defamation case in Fairfax County, Virginia. For now, at least, Herd is officially out of the DC franchise.

There are currently no plans to introduce a new Mera in the future DCU, but a fan has taken to social media and replaced Amber Heard with Elizabeth Olsen.

Skaiwitch posted the photo on Instagram:

With the actress’ popularity only growing with her ongoing role as Scarlet Witch in the MCU, could she be someone to keep an eye on when more DCU castings roll out? This is not the first time Amber Heard has been replaced as Mera.

Currently, James Gunn is developing what will be the first major motion picture in the DCU: Superman (2025). The upcoming film sees David Korensvet star as the titular superhero, bringing Clark Kent/Kal-El to the big screen for the first time since Henry Cavill donned the cape in the old DCEU. Korensvet will be joined by Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Daily planet Reporter Lois Lane.

Superman Will be part of the first chapter of the DCU, Gods and Monsters. The initial installment will include films like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (Which will star House of the Dragonof Millie Alcock) and Brave and bold, featuring Batman. This interconnected universe includes TV projects Animal commandos, WallerAnd Fall from heaven. Gunn recently confirmed a second season starring John Cena Peacemaker Will also be part of DCU continuity.

As for Elizabeth Olsen and Amber Heard, the former will appear in the dystopian movie assessment (TBD) alongside Alicia Vikander, while Heard appears to have an open slate. His recent films include: in the fire (2023) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Olsen may also reappear in the MCU later this year Agatha A series starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness of The Witch.

Would you like to see Elizabeth Olsen as Mera in the DCU?