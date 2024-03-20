Glastonbury: Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain headline

Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, Shania Twain will headline the Glastonbury festival from June 26 to 30, 2024.

Glastonbury Festival has announced its 2024 lineup and Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA are headlining. British music festival will also welcome Shania Twain ” Legend slots ” Sunday afternoon. The bill also includes LCD Sound System, Little Sims, Burna Boy, PJ Harvey, Idols, The National and Jessie Ware.

Coldplay will become the first group to headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage five times, and boy band Seventeen will be the first K-pop group to perform on the stage. Dua Lipa previously performed at Glastonbury in 2017, while SZA has never performed at the festival before. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Twain said BBC that she was ” For the angels » To be part of a poster: ” Everyone always says that it is the culmination of the festivities. The only advice I get is to bring my rain boots. (…) I’m going to do hits, songs that everyone knows and versions that everyone knows. It will be a big party where we will sing at the top of our lungs. »

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2024 line-up poster. Many more acts and attractions are yet to be announced. Tickets for this year’s festival are sold out, but our prize draw for 20 pairs is raising emergency funds to support those affected by conflict, here… pic.twitter.com/1NhUYmghuE — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 14, 2024

The Glastonbury Festival takes place on June 26-30 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, England. Tickets for the festival have already sold out, but UK-based fans can enter a draw to win 20 double tickets. Proceeds from the draw will be donated to the British Red Cross, Oxfam and War Child, who work in conflict zones to provide humanitarian aid.

Last year, Elton John filled the Sunday evening slot as part of his farewell tour.

Emily Zemler

Translated by editorial staff