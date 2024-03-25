Megan Fox, 37, reveals all of her cosmetic surgeries

She is the sexiest little brunette in Hollywood. Megan Fox is 37 years old, with jet black hair, sapphire eyes, beautiful curves, on which filmmakers have closed plenty of cameras, but most Complex personality.

The Troubles of Megan Fox

In 2007, Saga’s first film appeared TransformersDirector Michael Bay made it forever “The Sex Symbol of Geeks” And a cliché all on its own. This famous scene where people see her with her hands in the dirt, expertly arched and lightly dressed, is something the actress is finding difficult to cope with today.

Beyond the fact that she compared the director’s attitude to “Hitler” during filming, Megan Fox, who has spoken out about her borderline disorder in the past, revealed last year Body dysmorphia. As a reminder, this is a disorder characterized by obsessive thoughts about a part or whole of a person’s body.

Megan Fox: ” I don’t see myself the way other people see me.”

During an interview with American magazine Sports Illustrated In May 2023, she said: “I’m suffering Body dysmorphic disorder. I don’t see myself the way others see me. » Before adding: “There has never been a time in my life when I Loved my body. ever. »

Targeted by numerous rumors regarding her various body changes, the mother of three recently decided to lay her cards on the table in one of the latest episodes of the American podcast. Call her daddy. ” I have Redo my breasts At 21 or 22, between the first and second transformers »she declared at the beginning.

Cosmetic surgery has been done for years

For those who now work on the fringes of an industry where cosmetic surgery procedures are generally hush-hush, she wants to be as honest as possible. ” I wanted to strippers tits Since the 90s, and the surgeon did this to me »she said.

On the face of it, the actress whose love affair with musician Machine Gun Kelly has been in the news more than recent cinema outings. Rhinoplasty. She regularly uses Botox and hyaluronic acid injections. End of assessment for Megan Fox. Indeed, contrary to what has been said on social networks, she never had to undergo a face lift or resort to removing bichet balls to hollow out her cheeks.