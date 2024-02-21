Are poor creatures sexist? Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos respond to criticism

“If I may say so, as the lead actress and producer of the film, I don’t see Bella Baxter as a child.”

Emma Stone Talked about accusations of sexism towards the project Poor creatures No Yorgos Lanthimos. The Oscar-nominated, 35-year-old actress plays the lead role in the experience Lanthimos, Bella Baxter. Dr. Baxter’s scientific prowess resurrects a young Londoner (William Defoe) is at the center of a controversy that undermines the film’s message. The premise of the experiment projects Bella into an adult’s body, but with the brain of a child. Here is the problem. Very quickly, she exposes herself to the pleasures of the flesh, the exploration of the body, her own and her partners. Critics condemned this unhealthy aspect of the film, where a child, even a child, enjoys premature and inappropriate sexual freedom.

Besides the theme, the reactions also point out male mesh Through the director, Emma Stone multiplies the sex and nude scenes Poor creatures.

“If I may say so, as the lead actress and producer of the film, I don’t see Bella Baxter as a child.“, answers Emma Stone Mu Time.

“But it is also very literalConsiders for his part Yorgos Lanthimos, If you take the film into thinking only about the stage of the child’s mind, you will miss the film’s narrative. If you start analyzing the film by thinking about what might have happened, of course the film doesn’t work.“

Emma Stone He takes the opportunity to point out the way people currently consume films: “My mother says that at the beginning of a relationship, we say: ‘We’re so in love we finish each other’s sentences’, And then, over time, it becomes: ‘You always interrupt me.’ The same can happen in relation to cinema, especially a film like this, which raises more questions than answers.“

“I know people who saw the movie and thought it was the sweetest romantic comedy ever, and others who saw a horror film. And that’s great.”The actress continues.

In review for Independent, Clarice Loughry Appreciated the performance”Bold“NoEmma StoneBut still condemned the voyeurism of the feature film:

“Parts of the film are unpleasantly voyeuristic. For example, when Lanthimos begins working in a brothel in Paris, he takes fetishistic pleasure in showing Bella serving her various old, shabby, and smelly clients.“

During his visit to the capital, Emma Stone Back to the feminist dimension of the film, which she proudly claims. The press conference addressed all the filming issues related to the nude scenes, which the actress tackled with a lot of freedom and confidence in the teams. Poor creatures Nominated in 11 categories for the Oscar ceremony to be held on Sunday March 10, 20247 pm to 10:30 pm (i.e. 1 am to 4:30 am French time), at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, a 3,400-seat venue hosting events since 2002.

