Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Hailee Steinfeld Talk Across the Spider-Verse

Tea Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Brain trust pulls off the next-to-impossible feat.

Writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller had the unenviable task of following up in 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, his Oscar-winning film that redefined the animated medium and the well-executed superhero genre. But against all odds, the longtime creative partners managed to fill out a middle chapter that either matches or exceeds the trilogy starter in every direction.

For Miller, the key was not to rest on his laurels. “We knew we just couldn’t do more of that,” Miller said recently Presented by THR Panel moderated by Vision Media. “The first film opened the door, but we thought (the whole Spider-verse) can kick down the door and start a bonfire — and hopefully wake up the people who control the purse strings — just how diverse film can look.”

Lord added: “You can use this opportunity to play it safe or not play to lose, but I think if we had done it that way we would have lost.”

Across the spider-verseWhich is currently in contention for the same Best Animated Feature Oscar the original won at the 2019 ceremony, bringing in three new co-directors, including Oscar-nominated screenwriter Camp Powers. Avatar: The Last Airbender Alum Joaquim dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson, the latter of whom, in addition to being a veteran of Lord Miller productions, served as In spider-verseProduction Designer of.

Dos Santos acknowledged that set by a high bar In spider-verse First emphasized it: “Before there was a—The Spider-Verse In feature animation, time and post-The Spider-Verse Time. So it was definitely an artistic calculation for me.”

The powers-that-be had to stop his involvement Across the spider-verse Until after the release of his Oscar-winning Pixar film Drunk – initially thought the aforementioned Jamie Foxx-led film would be his last go-round as co-director of an animated feature. “I thought I (Drunk) – and then I saw In spider-verse” Pavaro declared. “So I wrapped Drunk Friday and started this sugar on Monday.”

Across the spider-verse It’s 16 months after the explosive events of the first film, as Miles Morales (Shamick Moore) is now more adept at being the friendly neighbor Spider-Man, even if it’s at the expense of his family and academic life. He soon encounters a new villain known as Spot (Jason Schwartzman), which coincides with the strange return of his Earth-65 friend and crush, Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld).

However, by the time the two reunited, the film had devoted its opening 20 minutes to establishing Gwen as the co-lead, something Steinfeld didn’t fully realize until she saw the film for the first time. Tea The Spider-Verse Films use a piecemeal approach during production, and voice actors like Steinfeld are regularly called back to the recording booth once each scene or sequence has had a chance to develop. Therefore, because of such a meticulous process, the voice cast often lacks a 30,000-foot view until the film is finally screened in the screening room.

“There are moments where you get a call to do a reshoot or an ADR, and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I’m in the middle of something else. I’m in a completely different headspace,” Steinfeld shared. But with (Across the spider-verse), I would look forward to getting that call because it was another chance to make the moment perfect and better.”

Gwen’s emotional and revealing scenes with her father, Captain George Stacy (Shea Whigham) on Earth-65 are among the film’s many standout moments, and the creative team worked with over a thousand artists and animators to achieve a stunning watercolor style for Gwen’s home. A universe that fluctuates depending on the characters’ moods.

Thompson added: “With Gwen and her dimension, it was a really wonderful opportunity to put on screen what she couldn’t say with her words. If she can’t cry, let the paint drip on the walls and let the room cry for her.

Tea Across the spider-verse The team keeps their cards close to their collective vests regarding the final trilogy caper, Beyond the Spider-VerseBut Miller clarifies that it will be more of the same, which doesn’t mean the same: “Our hope is to break as much new ground as we did on the last one.”

This version of Presented by THR Brought to you by Sony Pictures Entertainment.