Hailey Bieber has remained silent on rumors about her marriage to Justin Bieber

Pierce Brosnan blamed for walking too close to a dangerous geothermal pool.

Two months ago, the 70-year-old former James Bond actor pleaded not guilty in November to trespassing at a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park, where acid from the soil can reach boiling temperatures.

A Wyoming judge accepted the actor’s plea and ordered him to pay more than $1,500 in fines for the crime.

Pierce admitted this week to violating federal regulations prohibiting pedestrian traffic near Mammoth Terrace Hot Springs.

A second count charging him with ignoring area closure signs was dropped as part of his plea deal.

Both crimes are considered “petty misdemeanors.”

Federal regulations state that visitors to national parks must stay on designated walkways, and exiting the parkway is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Millions of people visit Yellowstone each year, and at least 22 people have died from burns caused by the park’s springs and geysers.

A photo of Pierce in the famous park mocking Yellowstone’s careless tourists was posted on the Instagram account.

It showed the actor in sunglasses and a hat near a snowy spring.

At the time of the crime, Pierce was living in the area where he was filming a new movie.