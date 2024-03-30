Step inside Emma Stone’s sunny home on sale for $4 million

Emma Stone finished playing a morally complex character in the first season of The Curse, and the actress is now selling her own newly renovated Los Angeles mansion.

Stone has listed the two-story Westwood pied-à-terre for just $4 million through Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built in 1926, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom Spanish-style home still retains its original details, including exposed beams and terra-cotta tile floors in the courtyard, according to the listing. But Stone has made some major upgrades to the charming, sunny residence, including a guest house with bedrooms, living room, kitchen and laundry room.

Ryan Lahiff, Sotheby’s International Realty

“This property has been completely remodeled and reimagined, but still retains its nearly century-old Spanish architectural character,” said the property’s listing agent, Eric Levey. The expansion of the kitchen by stone, a generous space with a vaulted ceiling and room for a full dining table, was a particular selling point, he noted.

Throughout the property, mint walls, turquoise furniture and bubblegum pink accents offset the white and natural wood interior. Other beautiful features include a second floor balcony surrounded by greenery, flowers. The living room also has a cozy wood-burning fireplace and a sumptuous white claw-foot bathtub next to an oversized, sunny window.

The broker called the space “sophisticated but not too serious” in its design. While many properties in Los Angeles can be “colorless,” he noted, this place is quite the opposite. “It’s just a happy, happy atmosphere,” he said. “I think the color comes back, it’s a dopamine effect. »

Emma Stone was born in Arizona and has previously owned several properties in New York, Los Angeles, and most recently Austin, Texas, according to Architectural Digest. Soon after the birth of their daughter in 2021, the “Poor Things” star moved to Texas with her husband, comedian, writer and director Dave McCarey.

Take a look inside Stone’s property below!

The living room has original exposed beams and a wood burning fireplace. And what about the cool soft green roof?

Stone enlarged the vaulted kitchen by adding a dining area. We seriously fell in love with the turquoise touches in this beautiful kitchen with tons of storage. And what about a gas stove!

A touch of color evokes joy and good humor in this home!

The bathroom, surrounded by green wallpaper, invites you to forget the stress of the day in an antique-style claw-foot bath.

The property is tucked behind a gate in the Comstock Hills. Your impressions of the visit? We must admit that unlike many celebrity homes whose interiors are cold and without personality, this one stands out with its choice of colors and its layout. We’d happily live here, if we had $4 million in the bank. We hope you enjoyed the visit.