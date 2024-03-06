Kristen Stewart plays “Mrs. Kanye West” on the red carpet

Bianca Sensori, get out of this body! Photographers at the “Love Lies Bleeding” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 5, must have thought they were hallucinating. On the red carpet, the film’s star Kristen Stewart caught all eyes by posing in an all-black backless bodysuit with an extremely high cut. A daring outfit is very reminiscent of the nude look of Kanye West’s wife.

According to “People” magazine, the leotard, which the actress wore mid-shoulder with a black blazer with roll-up sleeves, will be a Chanel creation, whose brand Kristen is an ambassador for. The public appearance was unanimously praised by the Anglo-Saxon celebrity media. “Kristen Stewart’s outfit choice for the premiere reflects her status as a fashion icon who isn’t afraid to push boundaries and experiment with her style,” writes BNN.

But in the top section, tweeters were not spared: “She’s hot!”, “Perfection”, “Sexy girl”, “She looks sensational!!!” Or “Lord, have mercy on us,” with a GIF of Leonardo DiCaprio holding his breath.

On Twitter, however, one user sarcastically quipped: “It’s a direct copy of Bianca Sensori’s outfit. But of course, because it’s Kristen, people are going to be like, ‘Oh, mother of God, wow, what a queen!’ etc.” In fact, Kanye West’s wife sparked criticism after she appeared in public at Milan Fashion Week on February 23 wearing a leather bodysuit and baby pink boots, citing the indecency of her attire.

