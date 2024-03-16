Pharmacists share 3 early morning symptoms of cancer

Pharmacist Abbas Kanani warned. He says that being very tired, a cough that won’t go away and a lot of night sweats can be the main signs of cancer.

persistent cough

On this topic, the pharmacist explained that it is common for heavy smokers to have a cough in the morning. If you don’t smoke, however, and your cough persists after two weeks, Abbas Kanani recommends consulting a doctor.

Chronic fatigue

Being very tired when you wake up can also be a bad sign. ” It’s normal to feel a little tired in the morning, but if this isn’t normal for you, or if you feel tired throughout the day, you should get it checked out. », explains the pharmacist to Express.co.uk.

Night sweats

Another sign to watch out for: excessive night sweats, up to wetting the bed. ” Get this checked out with your GP, especially if Night sweats Is accompanied by fatigue, weight loss or bruising », explains expert Abbas Kanani.

remedial actions

The National Health Service indicating that various other signs may appear at any time. To significantly reduce the risk of developing cancer, Cancer Research UK Some recommend adopting good habits, not smoking and not drinking alcohol. On its website, the association emphasizes that closing (…)

