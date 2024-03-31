Salis-de-Bern: The rehabilitation center begins its expansion project for around 6 million euros

The director of the CRF Sybil Bouzi presented the project to expand the technical platform buildings on Friday March 29 in the presence of the director general of the Nouvel-Aquitaine regional health agency, Benoit Alleboud, and the deputy of the 3rd constituency, David Habib.

The director of the CRF Cybill Buzzi presented the project to expand the technical platform buildings on Friday March 29 in the presence of the director general of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine regional health agency, David Habib, deputy of the 3rd constituency of Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Benoît Alleboud. , Denis Saint-Pé, departmental senator, and Thierry Cabane, mayor of Salles.

1.9 million financing by ARS

The project will start at the end of the first half of 2024 and will last about two years for an estimated total amount of 5.99 million euros, with 1.9 million euros in financial support from ARS. (Also 2.496 million Ségur de la santé and equity provided by the CRF and 1.6 million loans within the framework of France Relance.

LV

Requested since 2018, this expansion was necessary for the center of the Salisian private sector, which is the municipality’s largest employer with 80 employees and treats around 3,700 people per year, i.e. 1,200 full and part-time hospitalizations, as well as 2,500 consultations. . external

“We are victims of our multiplicity. We needed more space. (…) We can no longer accommodate every professional in an office or dedicated space. We had difficulty developing and deploying new therapeutic features and new practices such as virtual reality or simulation,” explains director Sybil Buzzi, who presented the wide range of care guaranteed by the establishment: disorders of the musculoskeletal system (back pain, trauma, amputation); , etc.) and pathologies of the nervous system (stroke, neurodegenerative diseases, Parkinson’s, etc.).

24 months of work

Georges Pontoiseau, president of the CRF Association, initiated the extension project, which will come to light in a little over two years. It is added to the existing technological platform of 1,200 m² rebuilt in 2005.

On the land of the CRF, a 1,100 m² extension on two levels will house a large pool for balneotherapy in the future, changing rooms, an area dedicated to adapted physical activity, space for isokinetics, but also offices, as well as relaxation and meeting rooms for staff. A covered and heated gallery will allow movement of patients and staff between the new and old buildings.

A new spa area

With this brand new tool, “we will have more space to develop different types of support, especially dedicated spaces, an adapted physical activity space, a balneotherapy space and an adapted physical trainer space, which are critical at the moment,” Christophe Pons, of the medical center accepts the chief.

“This will also allow the implementation of educational workshops to improve patient circulation to make the patient an actor in their care and promote greater autonomy. »Carers will thus be able to develop different care pathways, and in particular expand to diseases such as polio or develop bariatric post-surgery, which improves the anatomy of the digestive system.

European credits

General Director of ARS Nouvelle-Aquitaine Benoit Elleboode concluded the presentation of the project by welcoming “the important role of this establishment, its central position in the department, which makes it possible to drain very large patients (…) There is no future. Hyperconcentration for a long time in large metropolises , the future is re-urbanization, teleworking and the quality of life of our fellow citizens. We must prepare our territories. »

The manager also recalled that “Segur Credits are European Credits. Sometimes we wonder what Europe has been up to, to finance this kind of project. We don’t say it enough. »

Benoît Alleboud praised the dynamism enjoyed by the Salician basin, welcoming the creation of the health center, which was established around the CRF: “This helps the arrival of general practitioners and the entire health network in the region, which favors businesses and people. I want to come and live here. »