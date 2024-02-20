This fruit is full of pesticides, it is better to buy it organic

Some fruits are part of our daily menu and ensure us a balanced diet. The National Food Safety Agency also recommends two servings per day. That said, many of them are often contaminated with pesticide residues, which are harmful to health. Every year, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) unveils a list of infected fruits and vegetables.

Some tips to limit health risks

List of sacred products. In 2023, the institute focused its study on analyzing 46,000 samples of 46 vegetables and fruits, all of which were different. It is important to note that all these products are washed, peeled or scrubbed before each test. According to the results,Bad news for major customers.

This very juicy red fruit is ahead of peaches, nectarines, spinach, green cabbage and kale. But apples, grapes. Which is considered as the most polluting product. Avocados also perform well in the category of pesticide-laden fruits and vegetables. According to EWG’s analysis, corn, pineapple, onion and papaya are among the least polluting products.

Choose organic, advises the nutritionist doctor

To limit consumption of fruits and vegetables containing pesticide residues, iIt is better to turn to a variety of organic products. An option confirmed by Dr. Arnaud Cocol, a nutritionist from Oist France. “Over 85% of organic plants are free of dangerous pesticide residues”, He assured. Important: Wash them in clean water and peel if they are not organically grown.

Is it necessary to clean fruit with white vinegar?

to end, It is not always necessary to clean fruits and vegetables with white vinegar. Osen Sorel, Doctor of Virology and Immunology, explains on this topic: “Using vinegar is not harmful, but not necessary because vinegar has limited antimicrobial action. Indeed, vinegar will not immediately kill the microorganisms on which it can potentially act, so it is highly unlikely that only “rinsing” food with vinegar will be effective (…) Furthermore, vinegar is not a miracle method and it does not kill All kinds of microorganisms. It’s best to take the time to wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water to remove all residue.”. Now you know everything!