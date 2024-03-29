Patek Philippe’s Rare Handcrafts Welcomes Two New Models to 2024 Wood Marquetry

Explore the new wood marquetry creations from Patek Philippe’s Rare Handcrafts 2024, unveiled at the exhibition in Geneva.

A legacy of craftsmanship

Every year, Patek Philippe amazes visitors of watches and wonders with its artistic creations, and 2024 will be no exception. At the house’s Geneva show, 82 pieces of art, from pocket watches to the famous Patek Philippe domes, will highlight rare and refined artistic craftsmanship.

: Patek Philippe perpetuates the artistic know-how of the ancestors, enriching them with innovative techniques such as microscopic wood marquetry. Ancestral watchmaking techniques : Cloisonne enameling, miniature enamel painting, hand carving and precious stone setting are some of the skills.

New Developments in Wood Marquetry

In a historic show on the Rue du Rhône, the Rare Handcrafts 2024 collection will unveil two new masterpieces in wood marquetry, testifying to the excellence of Patek Philippe artisans.

: A pocket watch representing a majestic egret with 53 veneer parts and 400 inlaid wooden marquetry. Reference 5089G-129 “Ride on the Beach” : A limited edition of 10 pieces that capture the atmosphere of a day at the beach, featuring a surf scene in wood marquetry.

Rare Handcrafts 2024 Exhibition

Patek Philippe’s Rare Handcrafts 2024 exhibition, open to the public from April 13 to 27, 2024, offers a unique opportunity to admire the fusion between the art of watchmaking and fine craftsmanship, with special attention to detail and creativity.

: From April 13 to 27, 2024, visitors will be able to explore the wonders of watchmaking in the prestigious setting of the Patek Philippe salons in Geneva. Working hours : The gallery will be accessible daily except Sundays from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, with last entry at 5:00 pm.

