Technology

Patek Philippe’s Rare Handcrafts Welcomes Two New Models to 2024 Wood Marquetry

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 48 1 minute read

Explore the new wood marquetry creations from Patek Philippe’s Rare Handcrafts 2024, unveiled at the exhibition in Geneva.

A legacy of craftsmanship

Every year, Patek Philippe amazes visitors of watches and wonders with its artistic creations, and 2024 will be no exception. At the house’s Geneva show, 82 pieces of art, from pocket watches to the famous Patek Philippe domes, will highlight rare and refined artistic craftsmanship.

  • Craft tradition : Patek Philippe perpetuates the artistic know-how of the ancestors, enriching them with innovative techniques such as microscopic wood marquetry.
  • Ancestral watchmaking techniques : Cloisonne enameling, miniature enamel painting, hand carving and precious stone setting are some of the skills.

New Developments in Wood Marquetry

In a historic show on the Rue du Rhône, the Rare Handcrafts 2024 collection will unveil two new masterpieces in wood marquetry, testifying to the excellence of Patek Philippe artisans.

  • Reference 995/143G-001 “Portrait of a White Egret” : A pocket watch representing a majestic egret with 53 veneer parts and 400 inlaid wooden marquetry.
  • Reference 5089G-129 “Ride on the Beach” : A limited edition of 10 pieces that capture the atmosphere of a day at the beach, featuring a surf scene in wood marquetry.

Rare Handcrafts 2024 Exhibition

Patek Philippe’s Rare Handcrafts 2024 exhibition, open to the public from April 13 to 27, 2024, offers a unique opportunity to admire the fusion between the art of watchmaking and fine craftsmanship, with special attention to detail and creativity.

  • category of art : From April 13 to 27, 2024, visitors will be able to explore the wonders of watchmaking in the prestigious setting of the Patek Philippe salons in Geneva.
  • Working hours : The gallery will be accessible daily except Sundays from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, with last entry at 5:00 pm.

Patek Philippe’s Rare Handcrafts Welcomes Two New Models to 2024 Wood Marquetry

summary

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 48 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

What if one of the best RPGs of the year had just been released? Unicorn Overlord really has potential!

2 weeks ago

“I knew it was a crazy project but I didn’t expect so many hurdles”, the founding CEO of Railkop Cooperative still wants to believe it.

2 weeks ago

A dad finds the only really practical use for a new €4,000 Apple product: cleaning

January 28, 2024

Watch out for the already big price cut on the PS5 Slim, limited stock for Valentine’s Day

February 13, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button