Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Apple Watch Ultra: Is the upgrade worth it?

Let’s take a closer look at whether upgrading from Apple Watch Ultra to Apple Watch Ultra 2 is worth the extra investment.

Specification comparison

The Apple Watch line tops the smartwatch hierarchy, with the introduction of the Apple Watch Ultra in 2022, followed by the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in 2023. The latter represents an incremental update rather than a leap forward, but has the same features. The biggest and brightest Apple Watch display ever, as well as the new S9 chipset.

Design and display

The two models share many design features, but the Apple Watch Ultra 2 differs with popular features like the double tap, also found on the Apple Watch Series 9.

Internal hardware and battery

In terms of internal hardware, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 promises improvements thanks to its S9 chipset, potentially offering a smoother and more responsive user experience compared to its predecessor.

Controversy over blood oxygen sensing technology

However, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (as well as the Apple Watch Series 9) version was banned in the United States in December 2023 following a patent dispute over blood oxygen sensing technology. Apple is currently selling a version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 without blood oxygen features, which could be a deal-breaker for some users.

The decision to upgrade to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will depend on which specific enhancements you’re most interested in and how important the blood oxygen detection feature is to you. If this technology is critical to you, it might be a good idea to wait and see if Apple can come to an agreement to bring this technology back to the United States.

