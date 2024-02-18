Pascal Dupraz announces chaotic ending between PSG and Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé will wear a non-PSG jersey next year. Unveiled on January 7, our information announcing the Frenchman’s departure at the end of the season has received a strong response in recent days. With plenty of confirmation each time in the same direction, whether by French or international media, there is almost no doubt about the outcome of the case. The main unknown now lies in the conditions that will accompany this exit of the French attacker. But in any case, Pascal Dupraz is not optimistic. on the antenna of RMCThe former TFC coach spoke on the subject, revealing that he finds it hard to imagine a happy ending between the two.

“A love story, I think it cannot end wellThe show kept Dupraz a secret Sporting big mouths. We must consider that PSG did not win the Champions League this year, it is not done yet, they are well on their way to the 1/4 finals, but imagine this scenario where PSG is knocked out by Real Madrid. You’d think everything would go well from mid-April to the end of the season, when Mbappé has already announced his decision.asks the 61-year-old technician. These are the results that will determine this ending. Mbappé’s attitude will be highly scrutinized, and there is one element to consider: it is the pride of the leaders. They bet on Mbappé to make him the figurehead of their long-term project, and he left after two years. He has the right to leave, as he respects the clauses of the contract signed by both parties. But how proud are the people of Paris when they learn that Mbappé will sign for Real Madrid for much less money than PSG? There will be individual marking.”