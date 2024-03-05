According to a survey, 72% of opinions are in favor of the creation of a European Superleague
According to a survey conducted by the OpinionWay organization among 6,458 people in eight countries for the Superleague’s promoter, A22, 72% of football fans questioned whether they would be in favor of the creation of such a competition.
This result can undoubtedly be explained by the procedure used. After watching a video presenting a possible competition format, respondents were asked to give their opinion in response to the question: “To what extent are you in favor of the creation of this European Super League or not? »
PSG fans are more accommodating than OL fans
In detail, the study, conducted in the eight countries with the highest UEFA coefficients, reveals some geographical and demographic disparities. Potential membership rates are highest in Spain (84%), Portugal (81%) and Italy (80%). Germany (61%) and the United Kingdom (65%) are slightly more hesitant.
France is average (75%) but answers vary depending on the club supported. 81% of people who say they are PSG fans are in favor, compared to only 66% for OL.
The disparities are also generational: 86% of 18-24-year-olds and 81% of 25-34-year-olds say they are in favor of creating a Superleague, compared to 59% of over-65s. Moreover, reluctance may be in the majority within this age group itself: the idea receives only 43% favorable opinions among over-65s in Germany, and 46% among their British counterparts. On the other hand, it reaches 93% among Spanish 18-24 year olds.
(tagstotranslate)Romin Lafont