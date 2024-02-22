Sports

Neymar paid to reduce the sentence of Dani Alves, convicted of rape

Photo of Admin Admin14 hours ago
0 52 1 minute read

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Moussa Diaby’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Sentence reduced for Dani Alves. Accused of raping a young woman during an evening in a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Barça defender has been in pre-trial detention for several months. Today, the former Brazilian international was finally sentenced to four and a half years in prison as well as a fine of 150,000 euros. However, his lawyer has already announced that he will appeal the decision.

Neymar donated 150,000 euros

As a reminder, the prosecution requested nine years in prison while the public prosecutor requested the maximum sentence: 12 years. According to information from Brazilian media UOL, Neymar helped financially to reduce his sentence. Indeed, the 150,000 euros that Dani Alves will have to pay the victim in moral damages and physical damages will be settled by the former number 10 of PSG. This made it possible to reduce the punishment of the guilty person because it is “circumstances mitigating the compensation for damages”. In addition, the family of “Ney” made available Alves Gustavo Zisto, one of the longest-serving legal representatives of Neymar’s father’s companies.

In sum

Neymar helped his former Brazil teammate Dani Alves get a reduced sentence despite being convicted of sexual assault. He would have paid the 150,000 euros demanded by the court.

Antoine Chirat

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin14 hours ago
0 52 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Mercato – PSG: Thunderbolt for Mbappé’s future?

2 weeks ago

Atlas Lions, sparked by Hakimi’s goal, try to make a break

January 21, 2024

Gones offered to plan the new PSG stadium

7 days ago

Blanco and Gattuso at a press conference

January 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button