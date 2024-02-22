Neymar paid to reduce the sentence of Dani Alves, convicted of rape

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Moussa Diaby’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Sentence reduced for Dani Alves. Accused of raping a young woman during an evening in a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Barça defender has been in pre-trial detention for several months. Today, the former Brazilian international was finally sentenced to four and a half years in prison as well as a fine of 150,000 euros. However, his lawyer has already announced that he will appeal the decision.

Neymar donated 150,000 euros

As a reminder, the prosecution requested nine years in prison while the public prosecutor requested the maximum sentence: 12 years. According to information from Brazilian media UOL, Neymar helped financially to reduce his sentence. Indeed, the 150,000 euros that Dani Alves will have to pay the victim in moral damages and physical damages will be settled by the former number 10 of PSG. This made it possible to reduce the punishment of the guilty person because it is “circumstances mitigating the compensation for damages”. In addition, the family of “Ney” made available Alves Gustavo Zisto, one of the longest-serving legal representatives of Neymar’s father’s companies.