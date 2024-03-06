6 Nations 2024 – Possible formation of French XV: Nicolas Deporte, Nolan Le Guerrec and Emmanuel Mefau towards tenure

Le Guerrec, Barre and Deporteur, paired with Flement in the second row, the establishment of Mefou: expected changes to the French XV after a slow start to the tournament, will apparently take place after observing a public session on Wednesday afternoon.

In front of the children and partners of rugby schools invited to attend mass training on Wednesday, Fabian Galthy and his assistants organized their squad as they are used to, offering a very clear vision of the starting fifteen that will start in 2018. Cardiff Millennium. During a session open to reporters, they shuffled all the players yesterday, explaining that they haven’t made their selections yet. The night must have come with advice. and the attendants were clothed in blue chasubles, and others in white, offering the spectacle of a possible quite complete reconstruction of the early fifteen. Expected changes: Two Toulouse second line Meafou and Flament This will involve reviving a somewhat sluggish forward pack.

Alldrit returns

Julian Marchand will get the starting spot at tailback. Thomas Ramos will slide in well into the starting lineup, replacing Mathieu Jalibert, leading to first choice Parisian Leo Barre with the number 15 on his back. And skipper Gregory Alldritt will make a comeback. To all these reshuffles, Fabian Galthy added Nolan Le Garec’s tenure at scrum and Nicolas Deporteur’s tenure at centre. So he will also be celebrating his first stint for Le Garec and his first choice for Girondins. For a change, it’s a change. In which a logical return must be added to the wing of Louis Billet-Bire instead of the Mathis label.

If this formation is confirmed, in Cardiff, in this hell of this millennium, so France will propose a team of starters that will include 8 changes compared to the one aligned against Italy, an unprecedented hinge, a pair of unprecedented centers. , and in which four players (Meafou, Le Garrec, Depoortere, Barré), will enter their first tenure.

Roumat on the bench with Taofifenua?

Perpignan’s young second-row Posolo Tuilagi, absent from yesterday’s training session due to illness, was also absent today. It was Romain Taophiefenua who acted as a substitute in the second straight line position. As such, the Lou player could retain his place on the substitutes’ bench in Cardiff.

Other information to emerge from this Wednesday’s practice: Alexandre Rumat came into the game with the starters at the second line position. Which pushed Cameron Walkie out of the group. In the third row, Rochelle’s Paul Boudehent joined the rotation. And it was George-Henri Colombe who turned right with Uini Atonio.

Probable composition of the XV of France 15. Cross out; 14. Penaud, 13. Ficou, 12. Deportere, 11. Bille-Bierre; 10. Ramos; 9. Le Garec; 7.Olivon, 8. Alldritt (cap), 6. Cross; 5.Mefau, 4.Flament; 3. Atonio, 2. Merchant, 1. Yawn. Substitutes: 16. mauvaka, 17. s. Taophifenua, 18. Colombe, 19. r. Taofifenua, 20. Raumat, 21. Baudehent, 22. Luku, 23. Moifana.

Fabien Galthié will announce his official formation at 11:45 a.m. on Friday.