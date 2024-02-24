Paid 100,000 euros per day, the CEO of Stellantis’ salary is controversial

In France, the average salary has risen from 2,012 euros in 2021 to 2,100, or even 2,150 euros in 2023, after recent pay increases by private sector employers. However, senior executives earn much more than this salary. This is the case of the CEO of car manufacturer Stallantis who earns 100,000 euros per day.

This salary is controversial in France, especially among manufacturing employees. Indeed, Stellantis announced on Friday February 23 that its CEO, Carlos Tavares, should earn up to 36.5 million euros for the year 2023. Revenues that have more than doubled in a year to reach 56%.

In detail, Carlos Tavares received a bonus of 10 million euros for the transformation of the group. It has thus been rewarded for starting the production of electric motors and gearboxes for hybrid cars in Moselle, following a surge in electric car sales in 2022.

Shocking pay for Stellantis workers

However, this salary is not passed on to group employees. ” It’s unfair, it’s shocking, it’s scandalous that Tavares will get! », condemned the CGT representative at the Sochaux factory in Doubs, Jérôme Boussard. ” While we know that a dubbing worker (day/night) earns around 1400 euros “, the salary is shocking, added the elected official.

It must be said that the group’s decision to redistribute around 1.9 billion euros to its employees worldwide does not overshadow the CEO’s salary. This redistribution will affect employees in France and introduces a minimum bonus of 4,100 euros for the lowest paid.

” But it is 200 euros less than last year. There is no possibility of salary increase in Stallantis. This bonus of 4000 euros, in addition, if we are sick, if we have the flu, we lose money. », condemns Mr. Boussard for whom the remuneration system is unfair.

” Tavares continues his momentum. He is not changing his mind. This is the global policy of the group, the employees in France are not overweight », Regret, for his part, elected Benoit Vernier, CFDT. Note that this CEO’s salary will have to be submitted for a vote of the group’s shareholders at their general meeting on 16 April.

However, the workers have no illusions, this salary will surely vote. However, it should be noted that Carlos Tavares’ fixed salary is two million euros. For the year 2023, the exceptional bonus for general managers has exploded the difference with the average salary in the group, which is 70,404 euros per year. So Carlos Tavares will get 518 times the average salary of his employees