“In the service of heritage”: among Solex enthusiasts, technical inspection does not pass

No lovers Displacement of two wheels Looks pretty bad. They compete a Decree No October 23, 2023which was signed at that time by Prime Minister, Extends technical control to A new series No Vehicles : Two wheelers with cylinder capacity below 125 cm3understand by this Solex.

Thus, to continue using your bike, the vehicle has to pass first Technical control at Mechanic. However, the Solex is like no other vehicle.

A legacy is at stake

Didier Pinson is President Of Solex of the Dungeon, Jenny Head Office Located in Bricquebec and workshop in Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte (Manche). In three years, his organization Refurbished around 640 vehicles.

“In the service of French heritage », as Didier likes to remind us. He is concerned about the technical inspection obligation for Solex, a decree that will come into force 1er April 2024.

It should be remembered that Solex does not brake, it slows down. Solex does not provide light, you must use an oil lamp. So what does it mean to go for a technical inspection? Funny thing is that bikes overtake us on roads. And yet, we do not require them to undergo technical inspection. Didier PinsonDungeon Solex President

Today, there is no union subsidy But it should be able to pass the technical inspection of about 30 Solex.

“With a technical inspection between €50 and €60, we are over €1,500. No oldThose used to make going on With us, have decided to resell their Solex. Imposed after seeing it himself helmet, they did not pass the technical inspection. That’s rubbish! “

“We are carriers of happiness”

Inside their workshop, Solex from the dungeon is often in demand. “We are 5 mechanics, of which 2 to 3 are present at all times. We also have an 83-year-old former Solex salesman on our side. » Didier Pinson recallsHistory of France which is perpetuated by Solex.

When we switch to Solex, it brings smiles to families, fathers, grandfathers. We bring nostalgia. As I often say, we are carriers of happiness! Didier PinsonSolex du dungeon president

Didier has a large capital of Solex and other mobs at home. with ” Price Technical inspection, I know some will stay in the garage. Expand the Solex exemption from “A Solution?” Collection For those designed first 60 No for that 80 years ! “, he suggests.

Milad Lejmtel

