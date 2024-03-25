Over 693%, this video game saw its sales jump barely 2 months after its release!

While digital is increasingly taking over the video game industry, physical sales are still very much present. The UK rankings are out and clearly, new games are doing well.

The UK physical video game sale continues this week and there are a few surprises in store. In a press release on X (formerly Twitter), GamesIndustry Director published the top 7 in the UK rankings and one of them had a meteoric rise two months after its release.. It’s Prince of Persia: The Last Crown.

Prince of Persia, survivor

While last week, we didn’t see Sargon’s shadow in the chart, the last hero Prince of Persia: The Last Crown Made a spectacular comeback. The game has seen a 693% increase over the past few weeks as the biggest jump in the leaderboard. As a reminder, the game returned to the origins of the saga by offering a 2.5D Metroidvania, where the player had to use Sargon’s various skills to face countless enemies and solve puzzles.. The increase in sales experienced by the game was boosted by the Amazon Spring Sale, although that does not explain everything. For those who haven’t tried it yet, it might be time to go because Prince of Persia: The Last Crown Definitely waiting for you.

Amazing ranking

As for the top of the rankings, there are games that were not unanimously praised. In 6th and 5th place, Alone in the Dark and Rise of the Ronin meet.. For one, it was not well received with a score of 64 on Metacritic. The second game is still of good quality, even if it doesn’t overpower the crowd. Third place on the podium is reserved for the new Princess Peach: Showtime which does less well than Mario Vs Donkey Kong. Capcom’s latest game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is in second place despite numerous complaints from players about the game’s performance.. Finally, the top goes again and again to EA Sports FC who continue to please the English public.