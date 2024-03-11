A devastating machine is finally available to all players

Helldivers 2 players can finally enjoy mechas officially. Thanks to Tien Kwan’s publication, the Exo-45 Patriot 25 is available to soldiers who have the means to acquire it.

© PlayStation

Despite numerous video game releases that follow each other, some players swear by Helldivers 2 since its arrival on PC and PS5 on February 8. It must be said that Arrowhead’s title brings together all the elements to captivate the audience for a long time.

Thanks to their unity, players can also enjoy brand new content that will truly refresh the gaming experience. The Swedish studio announced that the EXO-45 Patriot exosuit is finally coming to Helldivers 2.

A mecha finally available in Helldivers 2, its power is devastating

Mods are no longer needed to have fun with mecha in Helldivers 2. The community has managed to free the planet Tien Kwan from the yoke of the automatons, which in the game’s lore is home to an exoskeleton manufacturing factory. So players can finally equip themselves with the Exo-45 Patriot, which was already found in the first opus of the license.

Read more > Helldivers 2 Cheap: Where to buy the game at the best price?

The new stratagem available from level 25 still costs 20,000 requisitions. Mechas feature heavy machine guns, devastating rocket launchers, and particularly durable armor. You can also use trample to defeat weaker enemies.

Note, however, that you can only call in two exosuits per mission and that Exo-45 Patriot has a cooldown of 10 minutes. It will greatly simplify your task in defeating the Corrosive Titans or Chargers, which are packed with the last Helldivers 2 update.

Soldiers of Super-Earth can congratulate themselves for releasing a new system to unlock this stratagem. Helldivers 2 relies on the unity of its community and its desire to bring democracy to the galaxy to help evolve the game.

This very elaborate “RP” aspect contributes strongly to the shooter’s success. A few days ago, 200,000 Helldivers 2 players launched an epic assault on a planet to exterminate the automatons. Unfortunately, the mission ended in failure.