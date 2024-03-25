6 years after its release, Red Dead Redemption 2 players notice these incredible details about Arthur Morgan

Since its release in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 has captivated RPG fans entirely because of its vast universe. Players can discover dozens and dozens of secrets in all four corners of the map, meet larger-than-life NPCs, and take part in adventures worthy of a western in a (briefly) lawless America. What made Rockstar Games’ creation a success is its realism above all else, and the incredible sense of detail that is felt even in the side quests. A few days ago the players pointed the finger Details about Arthur Morgan Which is surprising!

Arthur Morgan, a softer heart than we thought

It was on the networks that the players revealed these impressive details about protagonist Arthur Morgan. This one, a former outlaw, appears as a rather cold and distant character, who often does not share his feelings with his group. He’s undoubtedly one of the less expressive personalities than Rockstar, except that RDR2 fans have had plenty to prove otherwise. When Arthur Morgan falls violently off a cliff, he curls up for a few seconds and cries. A very common reaction when you fall several meters down, but it proves how much thought the game developers put into animating their protagonists with different emotions, even in situations. “rare” (We hope so). Even the hero sheds a few tears when his horse dies, Again a completely understandable reaction.

“I saw someone say that apparently Arthur cries quietly when he gets hurt, like when he falls off a cliff. We knew that happened when his horse died.” Turbulent-Handle6208 via Reddit



“They are not tears.”

In the comments, players’ opinions are divided. Some attest that even his character had some moments of weakness, while others are certain that the tears in the screenshot of the Reddit post are actually blood. They argue that many times, their leaders have suffered catastrophic collapses, only to rise up and tell “oh shit”, without shedding any tears. So it seems Arthur Morgan doesn’t react the same way to every fall. Of course, hoping for tears is no reason to throw them off every cliff.

In any case, such details prove to us (once again) how hard the developers of the game have worked. Despite already being released 6 years ago, Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to attract its players and is not ready to attract new fans. What makes this rockstar opus so special is that it doesn’t seem to age. Now, many users are eagerly waiting to discover GTA 6, and Hopefully its long development will be seen through every element of the map!