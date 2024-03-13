Arthur Morgan makes a surprise return!

Did you like the performance of Roger Clarke, who plays Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2? You must really like this project!

The guy will reprise his iconic role in the truly excellent Red Dead Redemption 2, but not really in the way you’d expect. The man will indeed lend his iconic voice to a project dealing with American history through the prism of Rockstar Games’ cult franchise.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s most iconic voice is back in action

Red Dead Redemption 2 is undoubtedly Rockstar Games’ masterpiece. Only the highly anticipated GTA 6 can top it now. Among the issues that made the game cult, was the performance of the main character Arthur Morgan, played by Roger Clarke. If the community loves his character, the same is the case for his interpreter. He is also ready to return to service in this role for an interesting project.

History professor Tor Olson invited him to play his character in an audiobook “ History of the Red Dead ” The project is sold as follows: ” A mix of story and fantasy characters from the Red Dead Redemption game with historical elements. Olson thus points out that the extreme violence of the Red Dead universe doesn’t just come from Hollywood westerns. On the contrary, it is deeply rooted in the real socio-political problems in American culture. “

The game wouldn’t be the same without its 5-star voice cast. © Rockstar

A dark but fascinating period in American history

A History of the Red Dead thus intends to explore American history between 1870 and 1920. In the second opus, players were able to follow Arthur Morgan on his adventure in 1899. First, it is in 1911 that we follow John Marston on his quest for redemption. . Both titles have been praised by historians for their accurate depiction of American society during this era.

The partnership between Torey Olson and Arthur Morgan’s dubbing actor is therefore evident. We look forward to hearing Arthur Morgan again in this original project in any case. The audiobook will be released on August 6, 2024 by Macmillan Audio on Audible, Applebooks and other similar platforms.