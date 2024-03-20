125 million views, even though it hasn’t been released yet: this film with Anne Hathaway is already breaking records!

The trailer for “The Idea of ​​You,” starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzin, just broke the viewership record for a Prime Video production. Even before its release scheduled for May 2, the trailer has amassed more than 125 million views across different platforms, surpassing the scores of Netflix films like “Agent Stone” or “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.”

Produced by Michael ShowalterThis romantic comedy is an adaptation of the novel of the same name Robin Lee In 2007. The author declared that she was inspiredHarry StylesThen a member of a boy band in one directionTo create the character of Hayes Campbell, a young singer with whom forty-year-old Solenn, played by Anne Hathaway, falls in love.

During the preview at the festival South by Southwest On March 16 in Austin, the Oscar-winning actress looked overwhelmed by the reception.

“I don’t want to be pigeonholed by my age, gender or awards. I just want to have fun,” she said in response to criticism of her choice of role.

Bankable casting driven by Harry Styles’ popularity

If this success can be partially explained Anne Hathaway is still at the peak of popularity, the choice of one’s male partner is also very strategic. At the age of 28, Britain Nicholas Galitzin is already a familiar face to Prime Video subscribers.

He previously starred opposite Camila Cabello in the musical remake of “Cinderella,” then played a prince with a troubled sexuality in a romcom. LGBTQ+ “My dear f**king prince”. Two films produced by Amazon Studios that were hits on the platform.

But the mystery of this buzz around “the idea of ​​being with you” should be explored above all 48 million followers of Harry Styles on Instagram. Fans of the formerin one direction Rushed towards the trailer as soon as it was posted online. It must be said that the character of Hayes Campbell is directly inspired by the singer, as confirmed by Robin Lee, the author of the original novel.

When fan fiction comes to cinema!

Behind this film project is, in fact A very crazy story. In 2017, this American actress and screenplay was published your ideaA novel depicting the romance between Solane, a 40-year-old single mother, and Hayes, 20, the leader of the boy band August Moon.

Quickly, the rumor grew: Hayes’ character would indeed be there Directly inspired by Harry Styles, then in a relationship with actress Olivia Wilde, ten years his senior. Robin Lee confirms that she based her story on their relationship.

” I met this elegant young man by chance whom I had never heard of. I spent hours researching it. I found out that he often dated older women. »

The closeness of the singer’s love life led to a literary phenomenon, The book quickly became a bestseller. Then the studio seizes this “fan fiction” that has become revered and turns it into a film. And is banking on the community of “Harry” (the nickname of Harry Styles fans) to ensure its success.

Anne Hathaway accepts her role choices

However, seeing an Oscar-winning actress like Anne Hathaway commit to such a project has drawn some criticism. Some internet users decided that she was ” Fanfic ” The comments were brushed aside by a key stakeholder during the film’s preview on March 16.

” I don’t want to be pigeonholed by my age, my gender or the fact that I won an Oscar. I just want to have fun » she declared. ” For some reason we talk about events like this early on in our lives, and I don’t know about you, but I feel like I’m constantly thriving. »

In any case, the bet looks set to succeed. with 125 million views in just a few days, “The Idea of ​​Being With You” trailer gets off to a great start. Enough to predict a massive audience for its May 2 release on Prime Video. In the meantime, Harry Styles fans will have to be patient…