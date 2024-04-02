Technology

One of the most anticipated video games of 2024 just hit the store and everyone thought it was an April Fool’s joke.

One of the most anticipated games has got a dedicated page on one of the many online stores and players are not sure how to react. While some argue that its release is imminent, others are convinced that it is an April Fool’s joke. We take stock.

To say that Hollow Knight fans are looking forward to its sequel is an understatement. Since its announcement 5 years ago, Hollow Knight: Silksong Releases passion, players sometimes speculate on its release date or even its release at all. However, this April 1, a spark called everything into question: Found a page dedicated to the title on the Xbox Store.

The game gives its (small) news

It is with complete discretion Hollow Knight: Silksong A page was assigned on the Microsoft Store, showing no release date or additional information. Page appeared on April 1stSome players claim this is yet another snub on Team Cherry’s part. However, nothing indicates a prank. Xbox’s senior content planner, Nick Zuklich, also posted a dedicated post on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Originally announced as DLC, The Project Silk song quickly became huge, even to the point of being reformed as a game in its own right. However, since its announcement on February 14, 2019, the developers of Team Cherry No information leaked, leaving fans in complete confusion. After becoming a souvenir in the community, the title takes on an almost mysterious status, allowing players to assume a potential release announcement during any video game event.

Closer than you think?

If nothing tangible actually came out of all this, some players still pointed fingers ESRB rating of the title, which signifies The game should probably already be playable To receive a rating from the Entertainment Software Rating Board. However, according to the latter’s website, ESRB reviewers “do not necessarily play the games during the rating process, for various reasons,” relying more on information provided by developers.

Originally planned for the first half of 2023, Silk song has been postponed indefinitely. Team Cherry, through its marketing manager, Matthew Griffin, announced in May of that year that they were “excited about the way the game is developing”, and stated that they wanted to “take the time to make it as good as possible”. is Following the highly popular first opus (rated 90/100 on Metacritic), Hollow Knight: Silksong is still One of the most anticipated games of the year 2024. Already present on the eShop and PSN, this new page on the Microsoft Online Store is likely A new step towards the next release.

About Hollow Knight

