A big patch with new features that will do a lot of damage!

Helldivers 2 welcomes its first patch that brings new features and a lot of balance. You may need to rethink your strategy for spreading democracy!

Until now, Helldivers 2 only received patches aimed at fixing bugs. So there is reason to be excited to see new content coming to the game. If it’s not already a famous mecha, this patch in any case risks shaking up the now well-established habits! Let’s look at this in detail.

Big change for Helldivers 2

A little less than a month after its release, Helldivers 2 receives its first patch adding content and balance. The studio was unfortunately very busy with server issues and other bugs until then. However, all things come to those who wait. Titled “Minor Patch 01.000.100”, this update is actually nothing minor. She intends to greatly renew the experience for experienced helldivers.

Among the most notable components of the patch, we’ll note new planetary threats. During your missions, you now risk encountering fire tornadoes, falling meteors, and other delights. As if the missions weren’t dangerous enough already!

The already chaotic gameplay of Helldivers 2 is likely to get even more chaotic with this patch! ©Arrowhead

Balance at all levels

In addition to these major additions, the patch notes dwell at length on important balance changes. For starters, elimination missions will now require more enemies to eliminate and will take longer to complete. Next, many tools and strategies will undergo some overhaul. Crusher Shotgun, Electromagnetic Rifle and Shield Backpack will lose effectiveness significantly.

Conversely, the flamethrower, laser cannon, and 380 and 120 mm orbital bombardments should regain some favor with Helldivers. Finally, who says a patch means its share of fixes. This is as much of an interest in unfairly taken damage as it is in bug fixes at the interface level. For the smallest details of this patch which is minor in name only, find the full notes below.

Patch Notes for version 01.000.100 of Helldivers 2 on PC and PS5

Patch notes translated into French by us

Major additions

Dangers of active planets Many planets now have additional environmental challenges that will appear randomly during your missions. On the program: fire tornadoes, meteor showers and many others!



Balance

Elimination mission

Elimination missions will now require more kills and enemies will spawn more often. The time to complete the mission was earlier than expected and now it is expected to take twice as long.

Primary, secondary and auxiliary weapons

Crush: Magazine capacity reduced from 16 to 13, recoil increased from 30 to 55

Electromagnetic Rifle: Reduced armor penetration, reduced damage against reinforced enemy units

Flamethrower: 50% increased damage per second

Laser Cannon: Increased damage against enemy reinforcements, increased armor penetration, improved ergonomics

Executioner: Increased total ammo capacity from 40 to 60, increased stun strength, increased from 40 per bullet to 45 per bullet

Surging Crusher: increased armor penetration, rate of fire increased from 300 to 330, number of projectiles increased from 12 to 16 per shot, magazine size reduced from 32 to 26

strategy

Energy Shield Backpack: Increase time between recharges

380 and 120 mm orbital barrage: increased bombardment duration, reduced fragmentation

improves

Fixed a bug with armor values ​​not reducing damage as intended.

Fixed a bug where some bug holes (including stalker nests) were harder to destroy than expected.

The patch’s application now allows anti-aliasing to be enabled on the PS5.

Balanced lighting across planets to resolve situations where the game is too dark.

Increase flashlight functionality.

Increased visibility during sandstorms on Arata Prime.

Updated content and lighting in the tutorial.

Fixed a case where certain materials could become “blurry” if the lighting graphics setting is set to “low”.

Fixed timer issues that could appear during the primary objective “E-710 Extraction”.

Changed button interaction behavior for bunkers. Helldivers will now be able to release the button after holding it for a few seconds.

Fixed some cases where large assets would float if the ground beneath them was blown away.

Helldivers standing near the intercontinental missile platform during launch would be completely fried, with very little chance of spontaneous combustion.

Fixed an issue where it would be impossible to throw a snowball after entering the ragdoll state.

Fixed an issue that allowed grenades to be thrown while drowning.

The camera will no longer be locked to the player’s body after blocking spectator mode.

Helldivers now take damage from fire, gas, and other effects generated by other players.

The armor will no longer stretch after dissection.

Known issues

There are issues that were either introduced by this patch or that we’re working on, or that came from a previous version and haven’t been fixed yet.