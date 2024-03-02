Game news A survival game in the Terminator universe? Yes and it will be in early access soon!

It’s been forty years since the first Terminator movie rocked pop-culture at the cinema: to celebrate the anniversary, Nikon has announced a brand new video game called Terminator Survivors. Here’s what you need to know.

But you are not Skynet Baptiste

We’ve had a bunch of Terminator video games over the decades, and the last one was called Terminator Resistance, which was a pretty decent FPS: during this week’s Nacon Connect the French publisher revealed its new plans (dropping a nice trailer for GreedFall 2, so another in the legendary James Cameron franchise. With a brand new project. It’s called Terminator Survivors and yes, it really is a survival game.

A new approach to this universe that we are now starting to know better and which will be brought to life by Nikon Studio Milan, the development arm of the company based in Italy, which until now has mainly been used for racing games after working on TT Isle. Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 and RiMS Racing.

The context therefore takes place four years after the Last Judgment, when you leave the Asylum to find a ruined world (Hello Fallout) and devoured the wandering Terminators, relentlessly hunting them down to destroy humans. The first CGI trailer sets the tone and can be enjoyed in our video player above.

Strike the iron while it’s hot

So Survival Terminator will be an essential mechanic of Survivors (again, thankfully, given its title): Alone or online with up to three players, you then have to explore the open world Resting on the remains of humanity still smoldering and where the T-2000s are legion, many resources are recovered and To base it there to develop it as best as possible.

We are promised to meet iconic characters (“Sarah Connor?”) and others are lesser known, but still have significance in the scenario: the story will focus on why and how the nuclear apocalypse occurs, with many references to the Terminator films in particular.

For the moment, we don’t have any gameplay to sink our teeth into yet, but Nikon promises Encounters are either hand-to-hand or at a distance, but with true harmony to get through them better : Acting on stealth, it’s up to you, but the lack of resources and the ferocity of the machines may force you to think differently.

Know that The game is slated for Steam Early Access on October 24, 2024But that is also expected On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. There you go, you know everything now.

