Warning! LEGO Fortnite players are crying foul with this new paywall system!

Ah, what wonderful news for video game and pop culture enthusiasts! LEGO Fortnite unveils new construction sets, but be warned, you’ll have to pay at least $20 to get them.

LEGO Fortnite Adventure is Epic Games’ latest attempt to make the universe accessible to all ages alongside Rocket Racing and the Fortnite Festival. These three initiatives were announced before the start of Chapter 5.

This game mode features a survival format and fully designed structures and creatures in the distinctive LEGO style. Since its launch on December 7, LEGO Fortnite has attracted a significant number of players, with thousands logging in every day. Despite its initial success, the game only recently received its first significant update.

However, on March 7, LEGO Fortnite announced its latest addition: paid building kits. These kits are themed and take inspiration from items already present in Fortnite, such as Dur Burger. However, some players believe that its price is high.

Some critics share a common sentiment, questioning Fortnite’s choice to restrict essential creative elements behind purchases. Some feel that the prices might be reasonable if these were actual LEGO builds, but not for simple virtual additions to the game.

For those interested in purchasing this set, it will be available in the Item Shop starting March 8. This will coincide with the release of Chapter 5 Season 2, which will introduce a new battle pass and change the map.

As an editor specializing in video games and pop culture, I’m on the lookout for the latest news to keep you informed! So, ready to build your own LEGO Fortnite universe? Stay connected!