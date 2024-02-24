LFL Spring Split: Who will punch their ticket to the playoffs?

Rankings after Week 6 results

The EMEA Masters race is on

He is staying For all teams to play 6 matches, So the rankings aren’t definitive, but it looks like a quartet is emerging at the top of the league.

BDSA and KCB are tied for first place. It is not unreasonable to see these two teams at the top of the rankings, as they have offered the best League of Legends throughout the season. for once, BDSA didn’t wait for the playoffs to start playing seriously and should qualify quite easily. Despite a rather difficult schedule until the end of the season. For Carmine, everything is going well, the youngsters in the team do not seem to have interrupted their performance and are clearly one of the favorites for the final victory.

Behind the ambush, we find Team GO Who seems to have found his cruising speed in recent meetings. With 4 straight wins, The Duke-led team moves up in the rankings and Threatening against the best teams in the league. The ambition is clear and displayed by the French coach, which is to achieve the top 2, which is synonymous with direct qualification for the EMEA Masters Spring.

To complete this top 4, we find BK Rog who is in a bit more trouble right now. With 1 win in last 4 matches, Chocolat’s teammates are losing momentum And gives little ground to his direct opponents. They are now within firing range of Gentle Mates and Gameward. however, BK Rog showed a bit more potential during this regular season And it is highly likely that the team will return to a sufficient level of performance to compete for the top spots in the standings.

Three weeks before the end of the regular season, these 4 teams have a dual objective:

Get the best possible seed for the playoffs.

Top 2 finish (minimum qualification for EMEA Masters Spring Play-in).

Top 6 done already?

If the top 4 look different, The last two qualifying spots are still largely contested by the remaining teams. These spots are currently occupied by Gameward and Gentle Mates.

On the gameward side, we have a very positive dynamic. With 4 wins in last 6 matches, Steelback’s teammates recovered well after a somewhat sluggish start. He is in great form and this has instantly increased the rankings. They are now in the middle of the table and have a good chance of playing in the final.

For gentle mats, the situation is a little different. At the beginning of the season, Eika’s teammates were expected to top the LFL rankings and today we can say that this is far from being the case. Even if their record of 6 wins for 6 losses is not catastrophic, it remains disappointing. The Gentle Mets are struggling to find consistency in their performances and their place in the playoffs is not assured.

Behind these two teams, Solari is seen with less than one victory. Solari could have finished ahead of the Gentle Mets had they not lost in dramatic fashion to the latter. Facing Gameward and Gentle Mates, Solari looks to be the most serious contender for playoff qualification.

For the other 3 teams, namely Vitality, Aegis and Team du Sud, the situation is more complicated. Mathematically it’s still possible, but from a gaming point of view, it’s another matter. Too many individual mistakes, collective decisions are not always well felt, Fans of these 3 structures will have to pray for a miracle worthy of the great Shonen to hope to secure their spot in the playoffs.