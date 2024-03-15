GTA 6 will definitely be the biggest game ever, it is said!

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S generation. A titanic project that attracts all eyes and which apparently can change everything.

Rockstar Games has pushed itself into the development of GTA 6, and unless the schedule changes, the release will take place in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. PC will be deprived of the first game, but the port will definitely see the light of day after some time. To give you an idea, it took less than a year for Red Dead Redemption 2 to arrive on PC. As the deadline approaches, the pressure mounts and studio management tightens the screws.

GTA 6 is as expected as the messiah

The stakes surrounding GTA 6 are huge and Rockstar Games knows it. To prevent new leaks, R* forced employees to virtually abandon teleworking and spend five days a week on site. A very unpopular decision among developers citing broken promises. And those who fear returning to a toxic work culture. A choice that was also criticized by some employees of other studios. In response to an article published by Jason Schreyer on the subject, the developer of Sugar Punch (Ghost of Tsushima) declared: “(The article’s) title should instead be “Rockstar should fire all remote workers”.

But for Circana analyst Matt Piscatella, GTA 6 has dubious power. According to him, it will be the video game industry’s biggest release ever. A launch that could be very beneficial for the sector after 2023 due to layoffs of thousands of employees. And for the moment, 2024 has unfortunately not gotten off to a better start.

2024 will be a difficult year. But if you look to 2025, if interest rates come down and money flows a little more freely for developers and publishers, the development cycle should revive. The industry will benefit from the renewed interest, especially with GTA 6. There has probably never been such a big release in the industry. By GamesIndustry.

What is certain is that GTA 6 has everything on paper to explode and do business for Rockstar Games. The anticipation is phenomenal, as is the engagement generated by the first trailer. A trailer that hasn’t revealed any gameplay stages yet. And since then Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold over 190 million copies, which bodes well for the future. But between now and the release, we have to hope that the project goes well for the developers and that they benefit from the massive spinoffs of the launch.