One civilian was killed in the Russian region of Belgorod, according to local officials

A civilian was killed and two wounded in a strike on Wednesday March 20 in the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine and has been regularly targeted in recent weeks, the local governor announced. A person sitting in his car was killed and two others were injured in the attack “A 17-year-old girl”, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram. For his part, Vladimir Putin, freshly re-elected, promised“Ensure Security” Residents of border areas, including Belgorod, greet him “Courage”. Follow our live stream.

Two civilians were killed in a Russian attack near Kherson. The regional governor reported that strikes occur almost daily in this region of southern Ukraine. The Russian army has “Attacked some civilian cars”Murder “Two Men”, mentions Oleksandr Procoudin on Telegram. In Dnipropetrovsk region, six were wounded, including two teenagers aged 13 and 15, in a nighttime strike, local governor Serguii Lysak said.

The EU regulates European agricultural imports. EU states and the European Parliament agreed on Wednesday to exempt certain Ukrainian agricultural imports from customs duties (eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, corn and honey). The agreement is renewed for one year, from June, Ukraine was exempted from customs duties from 2022 in the context of the war, but with additional “Safety Methods” Targeted products “particularly sensitive”, Some cereals are included, but not wheat and barley, as demanded by MEPs.

Washington “Ukraine will not be allowed to fail.” “We are committed to providing Ukraine with all the resources it needs to resist Russian aggression,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin gave the assurance on Tuesday. The commitment comes despite the reluctance of Republican elected officials close to Donald Trump to block $60 billion in US aid in Congress.