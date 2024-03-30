Why Russia is targeting electricity and energy facilities again

Three Ukrainian thermal power plants were “seriously” damaged by Russian strikes during the night from Thursday to Friday. Six people were injured and power went out in ten regions.

Strikes that force Ukraine to lose power. Three Ukrainian thermal power plants sustained significant damage on Friday March 29 following a massive Russian attack that left six people injured. National operator Ukrenergo said “Immediate cuts were forced (current) till evening” Due to three regions “Lack of Production Capacity” of electricity. The Minister of Energy of Ukraine said earlier that A “Major Attack” Energy production sites in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Cherkasy were targeted. No “Restrictions” The other two regions were already in place after previous bombings.

In recent weeks, Moscow has stepped up its airstrikes against Ukraine, firing dozens of missiles and launching dozens of explosive drones at the stricken country’s energy infrastructure. Kiev had already endured a large-scale bombing campaign against its power installations in 2022 and 2023, but held up better thanks to strong anti-aircraft defenses. Franceinfo explains why the Russians are attacking such targets again.

To “punish” Ukraine

Moscow justified its strikes in response to attacks by Kiev in Russia in recent weeks. On March 23, two civilians were killed and several others injured in a drone strike in the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine. The town of Belgorod was targeted by rocket launchers, damaging several residential buildings. Kyiv has also targeted Russian oil refineries and other energy facilities in the region.

On the same day, Russia claimed that an attack by ten Ukrainian missiles targeting Sevastopol in Crimea had repelled the peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014. The next day, Ukraine said it had struck two Russian ships in the Black Sea. “Ukrainian armed forces managed to hit the Yamal and Azov amphibious ships, as well as the communications center and other infrastructure of the Russian Black Sea Fleet”Mentioned the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Targeting energy infrastructure is strategic. “In a strike campaign, you have to focus on a specific objective to make it effective. If you spray your strikes everywhere, there won’t be much impact.”Michel Goya, military historian, explains to Franceinfo.

“Since the end of 2022, the Russians have focused specifically on the Ukrainian energy and electricity network because it is the country’s nervous system. This disrupts all economic life.” Michel Goya, military historian at franceinfo

After his re-election, Russian President Vladimir Putin also described Ukrainian attacks in Russia as an attempt to intimidate residents and derail the election he had won. The Associated Press recalls that he promised to respond.

Further weakening Ukrainian air defenses

The Russian strike is aimed at saturating Ukrainian defenses, which have been under strain for months. “It especially relies on equipment like book batteries and S-300s”, explains Michel Goya. gold, “These batteries are from the Soviet era and their refueling is very complicated. They are not made in Europe. (west) And Eastern European countries have already provided stock”, The ex-soldier explains.

In 2023, Ukraine’s allies have provided a well-equipped Patriot defense system. But ammo is running out. “There are batteries but no more missiles. Defenses therefore cannot cover all attacks”, continues Michel Goya. While waiting for new deliveries, Ukrainians are watching “To fire old Western missiles like Hawk missiles with Soviet batteries”, Explains the expert.

For several months, Kiev has been asking its Western allies for more aid. Traveling to the United States on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned “Stunning rise in Russian air terror”. But the $60 billion in American aid sought by Democratic President Joe Biden has been blocked for months in Congress by the Republican camp supporting Donald Trump. On the Brussels side, political divisions have blocked arms deliveries and funding in recent months.

To make progress on land

Even if the strike is separate from the ground operation, the success of one facilitates the success of the other. “For example, great depth strikes can help paralyze ground command systems”, continues Michel Goya. However, Russian forces have been gaining ground in eastern Ukraine for weeks, particularly with the fall of the fortress town of Avdivka in mid-February. In March, they claimed to have captured the village of Nevelsky near the city of Donetsk (already under Russian control). They also claimed to have captured Orlivka and Ivanivsky near Bakhmaut.

While Ukraine also faces the problem of recruiting new troops, the Kremlin has turned to a war economy, devoting a large part of its budget and industry to military production. Moscow also ensures that thousands of men sign contracts to join the army each month.