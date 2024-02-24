On Fortnite, Lady Gaga gave Kesha a good reason to play her very first game

After the weekend, it’s Lady Gaga’s turn. She collaborates with the Fortnite game and has become its muse. From February 22 to April 22, 2024, players and fans of the song will be able to participate in Fortnite Festival, a rhythm game mode (like Guitar Hero) based on the world of Lady Gaga, As you can see in the video below.

Ironically because in 2019, behind the artist Poker face posted a message on Twitter to ask: “What’s a fortnight?” (sic) ». Two days before the season 2 premiere, Lady Gaga responded to her own tweet by correcting her mistake and posting a visual. A great way for Epic Games to advertise its association with the game.

In this game mode, players get a chance to take on the look of a superstar and collect items or music related to the singer. For example, one of the outfits available in the store is the Gaga Chromatica outfit, designed by designer Cecilio Castillo for the album. chromatica Released in 2020.

Kesha on Fortnite

Lady Gaga’s influence no longer needs to be proven, the musician manages to bring new kids back into the game. This is the case of Kesha, whose interpreter Tik Tok And no Your love is my addiction, who shared photos of his first game on his social network. She doesn’t have Jenny “Never played a video game » She was shocked by her defeat.

“I’ve never played a video game in my life but I’m ready! »

“Oh god, I’m falling!” »

This isn’t the first time Fortnite has partnered with singers. For the first season of Fortnite Festival, which started in December 2023, it was The Weekend who was the headliner and players exclusively discovered the music video. famous. But before that, there have been actual concerts. In 2020, Travis Scott performed in front of 12 million fans followed by Ariana Grande, Aya Nakamura and Eminem.

