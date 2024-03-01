Inspired by Lady Gaga, this pop star is taking to Fortnite and it’s hilarious

It’s never too late to start playing video games! The pop celebrity knows this well, and Epic’s Battle Royale launched in Fortnite thanks to a collaboration between Lady Gaga.

For the past few days, Lady Gaga has been available in Fortnite… The pop star has joined the Epic Games title as part of the “Fortnite Festival” – a new “game within the game” that acts like a guitar hero and a rock band. Rhythm game fans can now find Born This Way, Just Dance (not the Ubisoft title, a song with Colby O’Donis), Poker Face or Clap. In total, 8 tracks are included and at the same time, the artist takes advantage of his own avatar in Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode where 100 players compete.

If the news will please those who are “gaga” about Lady Gaga – for others, the star’s pixelated arrival is a chance to try out Epic’s baby games for the first time. Thus, in a the message Published on February 23 on X (Twitter), Artist Kesha announced that Fortnite will be her first video game… Of course, the singer, who became famous almost 15 years ago for her hit Tik Tok (nothing to do with the social network) launches with Lady Gaga as her avatar:

I’ve never played a video game in my life, but let’s goo

After this first post, Kesha published two other messages with equally humorous captions. “Oh my god, I’m falling,” when his character is deployed on the map from the air; and “Maybe I should build a studio here,” as she opens the crafting interface. The adventure unfortunately ends a little further. “Oh my god”, writes the artist above a photo where we see her stripped. Unfortunately, we don’t know the location where the star landed, which is a shame.